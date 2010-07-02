Shop The Celeb Look: Sienna Miller Classic Summer Look

How to stay effortlessly cool in the summer? For those feeling frazzled from the summer heat, take a cue from stylish Brit Sienna Miller who possesses that rare skill of styling easy separates. Not only does the Factory Girl rock the crop top trend, spotted here in a semi-sheer grey, but pulls it together with a pair of polished suede shorts and statement buckle sandles. What we know: the girl has her fashion head on straight, but we’re left to ponder how that handsome but philandering fellow ended up back on her arm. Take what you can get from the British rose in the slideshow above!

Related:

Ashley Greene Leathers Up In LWren Scott

Shop The Look: Kate Moss’ Topsy Turvy Romper

