Shop The Celeb Look: Sienna Miller Classic Summer Look

How to stay effortlessly cool in the summer? For those feeling frazzled from the summer heat, take a cue from stylish Brit Sienna Miller who possesses that rare skill of styling easy separates. Not only does the Factory Girl rock the crop top trend, spotted here in a semi-sheer grey, but pulls it together with a pair of polished suede shorts and statement buckle sandles. What we know: the girl has her fashion head on straight, but we’re left to ponder how that handsome but philandering fellow ended up back on her arm. Take what you can get from the British rose in the slideshow above!
Sienna Miller in London. Photo: Sylvia Linares, FilmMagic
What can we say, we have a tendency to go shoe first. Topshop provides the high and low on Sienna's chic buckle sandals. Light grey multi-buckle sandals, $160, by Topshop, Tan sandal wedges, $90, Topshop
Try a lace up take in the same easy-to-wear wedge shape. Grey perforated wedge, $148, by Jeffrey Campbell
We love the idea of soft suede on a summer night. The Alfie star picks this style in a tan hue. Sand suede shorts, $135, by Topshop
Try out a cool leather version in a similar neutral tone. Dove grey leather shorts, $445, by Diane von Furstenberg
Get the look without the investment-worthy price tag in simple khaki shorts. Linen pleated shorts, $17.80, by Forever 21
Sienna Miller and Jude Law in London. Photo: Sylvia Linares, FilmMagic
Rock the cropped top with ease in lightweight semi-sheer fabrics.
Bloused cropped top, $124, by Riller & Fount, Heather grey top, $40.60, by Joie
Add a touch of edge to the easy on the eyes look with this new riff on the sweatshirt. Grey sweatshirt top, $33.82, by Oasis
A little bit of silk goes a long way in this luxe loose top. Draped off-white scoop neck, $128.51, by Antipodium
It's not exactly a steal but this high on shine cuff is the perfect accent to Sienna's minimal look. Polished brass long cuff, $462, by Maison Martin Margiela
Try the look of Sienna's bracelet but with a slightly tribal feel. Cuff bracelet, $34, by Chico's
Slightly more subdued in size, this wire version is great for petite girls. Wire wrapped cuff, $24.50, by Express
Go posh like the Brit chick with a lady-like shoulder bag. Black deerskin bag, $1650, by Miu Miu
Get a similar sophisticated look with dollars to spare. Faux leather bag, $58, by Kimchi Blue
Or if you like a lighter bag, try this petite cross-body bag. Turn key black leather bag, $198, by Marc by Marc Jacobs