Shop The Celeb Look: Rachel Bilson’s Sailor Chic!

As much as we may love the avant garde approach of the Daphne Guinness girls of the world, Rachel Bilson offers something those ladies cannot accessibility.
The OC starlet turned InStyle columnist is at heart a fashion fanatic and designer favorite but she’s not afraid to rock a piece that costs under a grand. Take the nautical meets graphic meets refined look Bilson wore for the Vanessa Bruno party this week wearing a skirt and jacket by the party hostess but giving it her own voice, the 28-year old is just begging us to knock it off.
We’re happy to oblige. Check out the slideshow above and get inspired.
Rock the Last Kiss actress' exact cape/jacket hybrid. Black cape jacket, $795, by Vanessa Bruno
Rachel Bilson attends Vanessa Bruno Dinner at Chateau Marmont. Photo: Stefanie Keenan, WireImage
Or just drape this jacket over your shoulders to get a similar look. Cocoon cropped jacket, $119, by Rachel Rachel Roy
This cropped version is a perfect staple. Black cropped two-button jacket, $110, by Topshop
This dolman sleeve version calls to mind the actress' looser take. Striped Dolman tee, $75, Eight Sixty
Or go more classic in this fitted version. Black and white striped 3/4 sleeve fitted top, $28, by BDG
We totally feel the red hot vibe plus the color is a great addition to a black and white ensemble. Red ruched button skirt, $55, by Topshop
Get flirty with a bubble hem. Red silky bubble hem skirt, $12.64, by Forever 21
We love the deep shade of this style. Red silk tie skirt, $119, by Whitney Eve
Bilson is a girl with accessories on the brain, take note. Rachel Bilson Photo: Stefanie Keenan, WireImage
These heavy on the buckles take is less subdued but would still pair well with black and red. Tan leather platform sandal, $101.62, by Pelle Moda
The simplicity of this strappy version calls to mind the Cali girl's pretty tan heels. We love that she didn't opt for expected black. Tan platform sandal, $158.82, by Coclico
Simple and chic, what else could a girl need? Tan platform sandals, $185, by Joe's Jeans
The message of Rachel's beaded clutch is clear add something special and intricate to your look and you're in business. This one does the trick. Black beaded clutch, $223, by Santi
So does this one, plus we're loving how it encompasses just a touch of red like Bilson's. Beaded Evening Bag, $721.71, by Giuseppe Zanotti
This look for less would surprise you with its versatility. Black taj clutch, $60, by Big Buddha