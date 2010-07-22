Shop The Celeb Look: Rachel Bilson’s Sailor Chic!

As much as we may love the avant garde approach of the Daphne Guinness girls of the world, Rachel Bilson offers something those ladies cannot accessibility.

The OC starlet turned InStyle columnist is at heart a fashion fanatic and designer favorite but she’s not afraid to rock a piece that costs under a grand. Take the nautical meets graphic meets refined look Bilson wore for the Vanessa Bruno party this week wearing a skirt and jacket by the party hostess but giving it her own voice, the 28-year old is just begging us to knock it off.

We’re happy to oblige. Check out the slideshow above and get inspired.

