Shop The Celeb Look: Leighton Meester Banishes Comparisons To Blair Waldorf

Leighton Meester kicked off a packed week of fashion shows, photo ops and a Gossip Girl season premiere with an appearance at Fashion’s Night Out: The Show followed by a Cinema Society showing of The Romantics last night. We’re fixated on her look for the ladder where she proved those Proenza for J Brand jeans are worth their weight in hand-painted decadence. Paired with the tough Alaia booties we’ve been dying for, a Pucci bag and a cropped sweater by The Row the actress couldn’t have been working harder to not channel her Upper East Side alter ego.

We have to appreciate a girl who continues to surprise us. Get a closer look and shop her ensemble in the slide show above.

