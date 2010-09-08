StyleCaster
Shop The Celeb Look: Leighton Meester Banishes Comparisons To Blair Waldorf

Kerry Pieri
by
Leighton Meester kicked off a packed week of fashion shows, photo ops and a Gossip Girl season premiere with an appearance at Fashion’s Night Out: The Show followed by a Cinema Society showing of The Romantics last night. We’re fixated on her look for the ladder where she proved those Proenza for J Brand jeans are worth their weight in hand-painted decadence. Paired with the tough Alaia booties we’ve been dying for, a Pucci bag and a cropped sweater by The Row the actress couldn’t have been working harder to not channel her Upper East Side alter ego.

We have to appreciate a girl who continues to surprise us. Get a closer look and shop her ensemble in the slide show above.

Ms. Leighton looking decidedly downtown.

The real deal. Proenza Schouler for J.Brand denim, $550, at Neiman Marcus

It's denim with personality, and that's the point.
Acne skinny jeans, $299, at Shopbop

More minimal but no less cool.
Kova & T blue skinny denim, $165, at Revolve Clothing

Perfect with billowing sleeves. Topshop kimono cropped sweater, $80, at Topshop

Try something slouchy. Alexander wang black sweater, $375, at Kirna Zabate

Grey works too! Forever 21 dolman cropped sweater, $19.80, at Forever 21

Bite off of the Gossip Girl. Alaia lace-up booties, $1,710, on Net-a-Porter

All the impact without the price tag. Velvet Angels black booties, $243.71, at Endless

A bit more subdued, but no less cool. DVF lace-up booties, $395, at DVF

A closer look at the accessories.

Add a chain bag with a boho edge. Antik Batik bag, $170, at Antik Batik

Pared down but still provocative. Stella McCartney chain bag, $1,295, at Far Fetch

Total look for less. Bueno bag, $39.99, at Target

We love a bit of Lucite. Ben-Amun cuff, $105, at Max & Chloe

This smaller one is cool too. A.OK bracelet, $28, at Oak NYC

Try a hybrid. Ann Klein bracelet, $50, at Ann Klein

