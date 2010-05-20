StyleCaster
Shop The Celeb Look – Kate Moss’ Topsy Turvy Romper

Kerry Pieri
Proving that she’s worth her salt as a designer, Kate Moss stepped out last night in a look of her own creation, a cream and black playsuit for Topshop. The twist? Lady wore her romper backwards. We’re not sure if it’s a trend la Amanda Seyfried’s zipper mishap, but we do know that in true Moss form, her topsy turvy styling was far more successful.

Paired with a casual black blazer, opaque tights and demure black patent pumps, the face of Longchamp almost made the trendy one-piece appear classic. Plus those glimmering chandelier earrings add just the right level of red carpet readiness.

Get Kate’s look with our fashion-forward finds in the slideshow above.

Kate Moss at the Topshop Knightsbridge' Grand Opening in London on May 19,2010.

Get the look quite literally with the Moss-designed cream, apparently reversible, playsuit for Topshop ($160).

We love the Victorian-inspired black button detail on the Brit beauty's version, but a little lace also goes a long way, such as this Caroline Hedaya romper ($298).

Pull the ensemble together with a  posh tailored tuxedo blazer. $575 by Haute Hippie.

Or take a more relaxed approach with a looser fit boyfriend blazer. $445 by Elizabeth & James.

The supermodel may be a trendsetter but she often has classic accessories like these patent leather pointed toe pumps. $495 by Jimmy Choo.

Feel free to opt for a guilt-free punch of color with reasonably priced Aldo vibrant red, platform pumps. $90

Kate knows a thing or two about accessorizing wisely.

Accessorize like a supermodel with an understated black snakeskin clutch. $208 by Angel Jackson.

Don't let the former CK girl get all the credit for bringing back chandelier earrings. Try these Genevive by CZC Opulent Chandelier Earrings ($375) on for size.

