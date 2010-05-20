Shop The Celeb Look – Kate Moss’ Topsy Turvy Romper

Proving that she’s worth her salt as a designer, Kate Moss stepped out last night in a look of her own creation, a cream and black playsuit for Topshop. The twist? Lady wore her romper backwards. We’re not sure if it’s a trend la Amanda Seyfried’s zipper mishap, but we do know that in true Moss form, her topsy turvy styling was far more successful.

Paired with a casual black blazer, opaque tights and demure black patent pumps, the face of Longchamp almost made the trendy one-piece appear classic. Plus those glimmering chandelier earrings add just the right level of red carpet readiness.

Get Kate’s look with our fashion-forward finds in the slideshow above.

