Shop The Celeb Look – Kate Moss’ Topsy Turvy Romper

Proving that she’s worth her salt as a designer, Kate Moss stepped out last night in a look of her own creation, a cream and black playsuit for Topshop. The twist? Lady wore her romper backwards. We’re not sure if it’s a trend la Amanda Seyfried’s zipper mishap, but we do know that in true Moss form, her topsy turvy styling was far more successful.
Paired with a casual black blazer, opaque tights and demure black patent pumps, the face of Longchamp almost made the trendy one-piece appear classic. Plus those glimmering chandelier earrings add just the right level of red carpet readiness.
Get Kate’s look with our fashion-forward finds in the slideshow above.
Kate Moss at the Topshop Knightsbridge' Grand Opening in London on May 19,2010.
Get the look quite literally with the Moss-designed cream, apparently reversible, playsuit for Topshop ($160).
We love the Victorian-inspired black button detail on the Brit beauty's version, but a little lace also goes a long way, such as this Caroline Hedaya romper ($298).
Pull the ensemble together with a posh tailored tuxedo blazer. $575 by Haute Hippie.
Or take a more relaxed approach with a looser fit boyfriend blazer. $445 by Elizabeth & James.
The supermodel may be a trendsetter but she often has classic accessories like these patent leather pointed toe pumps. $495 by Jimmy Choo.
Feel free to opt for a guilt-free punch of color with reasonably priced Aldo vibrant red, platform pumps. $90
Kate knows a thing or two about accessorizing wisely.
Accessorize like a supermodel with an understated black snakeskin clutch. $208 by Angel Jackson.