Shop The Celeb Look – Kate Moss Is Inspired By Fur

There are girls we love for their couture gowns and beaded creations who we look at from afar with le sigh. Although Kate Moss is just as out of reach with her model bod and uniquely Brit beauty, the waifish one subsidizes the planet with a chic parade of easy to procure ensembles. Just look to her gorgeous fur vest, bodycon dress, black opaques and patent pumps. Ooh la la, so, so chic, non? And so, so easy to DIY.
Take a walk on the Moss side in the slide show above to get your very own Kate-approved look.
The stunner in her Marianne Faithful-inspired ensemb.
Keep it cheap in Topshop. Topshop jersey dress, $60, at Topshop
Or opt for something a bit more substantial. French Connection stretch dress, $193.78, at Asos
And there's always this little ruched number. Rachel Pally Bianca dress, $211, at Revolve Clothing
Go faux in this swingy vest. La Rok Rock My World vest, $378, at Cusp
We love the more cropped feel of this guy. Burning Torch vest, $348, at ShopBop
Get the idea without killing your checking. Faux fur vest, $98, at Urban Outfitters
Take notes on the pose...
A pump is a pump, and you should have one. Moos black patent pump, $70, at Aldo Shoes
A little something extra special consider it a collector's edition. Miu Miu black pumps, $448, at Bluefly
Or go a little lower if you're not a towering heel sort of lady. Nine West pumps, $69, at Nine West
The pièce de résistance, a stunning knuckle duster. Roberto Cavalli cocktail ring, $500, at Net-A-Porter
Simple yet impactful. Lola Rose Ring, $151.65, at Asos
Go for the gold for under $10. Old Navy Cocktail Ring, $6.50, at Old Navy