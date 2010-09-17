Shop The Celeb Look – Kate Moss Is Inspired By Fur

There are girls we love for their couture gowns and beaded creations who we look at from afar with le sigh. Although Kate Moss is just as out of reach with her model bod and uniquely Brit beauty, the waifish one subsidizes the planet with a chic parade of easy to procure ensembles. Just look to her gorgeous fur vest, bodycon dress, black opaques and patent pumps. Ooh la la, so, so chic, non? And so, so easy to DIY.

