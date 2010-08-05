Shop The Celeb Look: Hilary Rhoda Is Summer Cool in Leopard Print

We just love when models channel their wild side. Model Hilary Rhoda stood out amongst the starry crowd (John Legend, Katrina Bowden and Yigal Azrouel for starters) in a summer chic leopard print frock for last night’s Summer Rooftop Concert hosted by Intermix. The SI swim girl opted for a loose, belted shirt dress paired with chic luxury chain bag but punched up the neutrals with bright coral heels.
Plus, the sporty yellow oversized watch added an air of fun to the louche look, and a sterling silver snake-inspired ring is just the thing to finish the well-styled job. Basically, we think this is a perfect go-to hot summer night ensemble that will look equally awesome with booties and a blazer come fall. Get the Estee Lauder beauty’s look in the slideshow above perfectly tanned legs for days not included.
Hilary Rhoda at Intermix's Summer Rooftop Concert. Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images
This chic shirt dress is office appropriate but not staid. Leopard silk dress, $99, by Parker
This semi-sheer version is sexy but still buttoned-up. Drop waist leopard print shift dress, $57.29, by asos
With statement sleeves and a sleeker fit, this frock takes the look to the dance floor. Leopard strong shoulder chiffon dress, $368, by Pencey
Coral is a unique of-the-moment hue that pairs perfectly with neutrals. Orange heels, $111.15, by Pelle Moda
We love the '70s inspired style of these ankle strap heels. Orange suede heels, $99.95, by Steve Madden
Not a heels girl? Flat sandals will work too! Flat sandals, $153, by Paul Smith
A classic by anyone's standards and a great alternative to a clutch. Vintage quilted bag, $3,080, by Chanel
Not in the market for the real thing? This bag looks equally lady like. Black leather bag with chain detail, $90, by Topshop
Or try a little extra hardware for less. Quilted black leather bag, $206.25, by Love Moschino
Hilary Rhoda. Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images
A silver ring looks great with a faux tan. Sterling silver snake ring, $29.99, at Target
This one is serpentine without being literal. Twisted ring with rhinestones, $5.80, by Forever 21
We love the price and statement size of this style. Rhinestone snake ring, $28, by BCBG
The perfect dose of unexpected, a yellow watch is cool and dying to get complimented. Canary watch, $210.63, by Toy Watch
This one is sleek and the price is right. Minimal yellow watch, $60, by Nixon
Michael Kors gets watches, and he stayed true to his rep with this canary colored one. Yellow chronograph watch, $195, by Michael Kors