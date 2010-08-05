Shop The Celeb Look: Hilary Rhoda Is Summer Cool in Leopard Print

We just love when models channel their wild side. Model Hilary Rhoda stood out amongst the starry crowd (John Legend, Katrina Bowden and Yigal Azrouel for starters) in a summer chic leopard print frock for last night’s Summer Rooftop Concert hosted by Intermix. The SI swim girl opted for a loose, belted shirt dress paired with chic luxury chain bag but punched up the neutrals with bright coral heels.

Plus, the sporty yellow oversized watch added an air of fun to the louche look, and a sterling silver snake-inspired ring is just the thing to finish the well-styled job. Basically, we think this is a perfect go-to hot summer night ensemble that will look equally awesome with booties and a blazer come fall. Get the Estee Lauder beauty’s look in the slideshow above perfectly tanned legs for days not included.

Related: Shop The Celeb Look: Rachel Bilson’s Sailor Chic!