Some might think, “oh a day on the French Riviera, hand me my Saint James breton stripe and some white skinnies.” Not, Anja Rubik. Anja likes to bring a little edge to the seaside town synonymous with Brigitte Bardot and art films.

In boyfriend jean shorts, a soft, slouchy grey tank and Isabel Marant floral, embellished jacket, Rubik is the picture of laidback insouciance the ideal mix of glam and grunge. Heart her look? Get it in the slide show.

Photos: ModelCandids