Shop For a Cause: Brands, Retailers Donate Proceeds to Hurricane Sandy Victims

It’s been days since Hurricane Sandy took its toll along the Northeast, and recovery efforts are still going strong, with electricity, utilities, and transportation still a luxury for many in the area.
For those unaffected — or those lucky enough to emerge relatively unscathed — retailers and brands are increasingly doing their part to help support relief efforts by donating a portion of their proceeds right now. From shopping at Barneys’ Madison Avenue flagship this weekend to donating a few dollars through iTunes, there are more and more ways for people to do their part to help. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the places where your retail dollars will contribute to recovery efforts, and we’ll be updating the gallery as more announce plans.
Of course, you can also donate through more traditional means! Here are a list of organizations to help get you started.
The American Red Cross
This giant organization has been key when it comes to responding to —and raising funds for — a variety of international disasters, including Hurricane Sandy.
Salvation Army
Donate online to this religious organization, which provides funds and volunteers.
The Brooklyn Kitchen
If you’re located in New York, Williamsburg cooking supply store Brooklyn Kitchen is collecting donations in the form of canned food, clothing and tools for victims located in New York’s Rockaways and Breezy Point.
Feeding America
A worthwhile organization that provides food and water to victims of disaster.
Barneys New York
On Sunday, the iconic department store's Madison Avenue flagship plans to donate 10% of all sales to the American Red Cross to support the organization's work in area affected by Hurricane Sandy. How's this for generous: Barneys already pledged a minimum of $50,000, but with shoppers' contribution, that number will be even greater.
Dannijo
Through Sunday, jewelry brand Dannijo — a perennial fashion-set favorite — plans to donate 20% of all sales made at Dannijo.com to the American Red Cross.
Apple
In the wake of Hurricane Sandy, Apple decided to use its super-profitable iTunes platform to make it easy for users to donate to storm victims. When users start up the music app, they'll see a large Red Cross donation button and can contribute anywhere from $5 to $200 with the click of a button.
Salvatore Ferragamo
High-fashion label Salvatore Ferragamo also plans to donate a percentage of proceeds from sales made at Ferragamo boutiques nationwide and ferragamo.com to the American Red Cross through Sunday.
ThredUp
Online consignment shop ThredUp has launched a new feature called Groups, which allows consumers to generate donations for charitable causes (Hurricane Sandy relief is kicking things off). Users can sell stuff lying around the house and choose to have 100% of the proceeds go to The American Red Cross. The group's goal is to raise $25, 000 by January.
Michael Stars
Apparel brand Michael Stars will be making a $3,000 donation to the American Red Cross, as well as donating 10% of in-store and online sales to International Relief Teams through Sunday.