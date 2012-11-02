Shop For a Cause: Brands, Retailers Donate Proceeds to Hurricane Sandy Victims

It’s been days since Hurricane Sandy took its toll along the Northeast, and recovery efforts are still going strong, with electricity, utilities, and transportation still a luxury for many in the area.

For those unaffected — or those lucky enough to emerge relatively unscathed — retailers and brands are increasingly doing their part to help support relief efforts by donating a portion of their proceeds right now. From shopping at Barneys’ Madison Avenue flagship this weekend to donating a few dollars through iTunes, there are more and more ways for people to do their part to help. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the places where your retail dollars will contribute to recovery efforts, and we’ll be updating the gallery as more announce plans.

Of course, you can also donate through more traditional means! Here are a list of organizations to help get you started.

The American Red Cross

This giant organization has been key when it comes to responding to —and raising funds for — a variety of international disasters, including Hurricane Sandy.

Salvation Army

Donate online to this religious organization, which provides funds and volunteers.

The Brooklyn Kitchen

If you’re located in New York, Williamsburg cooking supply store Brooklyn Kitchen is collecting donations in the form of canned food, clothing and tools for victims located in New York’s Rockaways and Breezy Point.

Feeding America

A worthwhile organization that provides food and water to victims of disaster.