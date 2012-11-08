Want: A Bold, Geometric Knit Sweater

What: This geometric knit sweater by Karl (a.k.a. Karl Lagerfeld), which is perfect for layering under heavy statement coats.

Why: It’s always tough to balance dressing for chilly weather with dressing to look chic, but a bold, printed pull-over can help keep you warm and stylish in a pinch. Here, a graphic pattern adds a bit of excitement to even the most ordinary ensembles. Plus, this piece is particularly versatile thanks to its black-and-white palette—you can wear it with any color in your wardrobe.

How: Daring dressers can pair this sweater with jacquard or brocade pants. For a more low-key approach, try layering this bad boy over a high-collared oxford shirt and classic black trousers.

Karl Geometric Merino Wool Intarsia Sweater, $230; at Net-A-Porter