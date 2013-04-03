Shop Andy Cohen’s Closet and See His Favorite NYC Spots Thanks to Gilt



Bravo exec and host of the channel’s smash hit late night show “Watch What Happens Live” (and of course the man we have to thank for “The Real Housewives” franchise) Andy Cohen is one stylish guy. With an affinity for modern menswear, Cohen usually appears in elegant, fitted suits paired with bold ties and colorful plaid shirts. And now, you can channel his style in the best way possible—thanks to the sale he curated for Gilt Man.

In honor of the paperback release of his hilarious book “Most Talkative: Stories From the Front Lines of Pop Culture,” Cohen picked his favorite suits, dress shirts, and ties from his preferred brands like Calvin Klein Collection and Duckie Brown. Additionally, the man about town will also offer up his favorite NYC spots to Gilt City this week, which will include Barry’s Bootcamp and The Standard. (Not to brag, but we already snagged Cohen’s list of favorite West Village spots, which you can check out here.)

If you’re a dapper gent yourself—or have one in your life who you want to shop for—check out his picks here!

What other stylish folks would you like to see curate a sale?

