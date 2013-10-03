Shop the Shoot: Where to Find Every Piece from 31 Days of Style

Getting dressed in the morning isn’t always easy—no matter if your closet is packed to the gills or lean and organized. It can be even more difficult to decide what pieces you actually need to add to your existing wardrobe for the new season. What will add the right balance? What will be a secret layering staple?

For our Fall 2013 edition of 31 Days of Style, we teamed up with celebrity stylist Rachel Wirkus to create 31 days’ worth of genius outfits—all styled from a set number of must-have fall items. The one rule: each item in our story must be used at least twice, and preferably more times. (Let’s face it: If you’re going to invest in something new, you better be able to wear it a few different ways.)

From statement sweatshirts to ’90s-inspired plaid button-downs, here are all of the amazing items Wirkus pulled for our “closet,” as well as information on where to shop them all.

To see how we actually used (and reused) each piece in our 31 Days of Style feature, be sure to check back every day to see a new outfit!