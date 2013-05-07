Shop the Met Gala: Buy Pieces Straight From the Red Carpet

As everyone with a fashion pulse knows, the 2013 Met Gala has come and gone, with a whole lot of gowns, a few hair changes, and a couple of truly punk moments. And while most of the pieces that sashayed down the red carpet are by high-end designers and cost an absurd amount of money (think: $37,000 for Nicki Minaj’s Tommy Hilfiger watch), we managed to wrangle a few more wallet-friendly pieces worn by the stars that will punk up your wardrobe in a jiffy.

