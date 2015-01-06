StyleCaster
Shop 20 Fringed Pieces to Wear All Winter

Shop 20 Fringed Pieces to Wear All Winter

Shop 20 Fringed Pieces to Wear All Winter
Fringing has been on our radar, sartorially speaking, since the last round of street style stars and runway heroes revived the hippie trend back at September Fashion Week.

Then, it was all fringed minis and tasseled crop tops, and while the trend still has plenty of life left in it, the arrival of winter has started to really cramp our fringed style.

Thankfully, brands are bringing out cool weather friendly fringing, adding a boho element to leather jackets and skirts, boots, bags and tops by adorning the classics in tassels.

Want in on the trend for Winter? Keep scrolling to shop 20 cool weather ready fringed pieces.

Fringe jacket, $119.99; at Mango

Black Fringe Skirt, $105; at Shoptiques

Pinata Vest, $198; at Free People

Ivon Stripe Shaggy Jacket, $269.96; at Free People

Valentino Garavani Fringed Boots, $962.50; at Farfetch

Chloé Fringed Suede Espadrilles, $495; at Net-a-Porter

Vintage Saddle Up Jacket, $227, at Nasty Gal

DKNY Fringed Faux Leather Jacket, $495; at Net-a-Porter

MICHAEL Michael Kors Long Fringe Vest, $80.98; at Nordstrom

Carolina Amato Fringe Leather Gloves, $110; at Shopbop

Rashell Fringed Faux Leather Skirt, $298; at BCBGMAXAZRIA

Fringe Leather Bag, $138, at & Other Stories

Fringed Dress With Asymmetric Hem, $39.99, at Zara

Junya Watanabe Comme Des Garçons Fringed Denim Skirt, $516.85; at Farfetch

Jeffrey Campbell Sampson Fring Heeled Bootie, $220; at Revolve

Jumper With Fringing, $66.33; at ASOS

Jean Louis Scherrer Vintage Fringed Hem Dress. $287.45; at Farfetch

Fringed Sweater Skirt, $49.95; at Anthropologie

Cropped Sweatshirt With Fringed Sleeves, $66.33; at ASOS

Tamara Mellon Leather Fringe Skirt, $895; at Shopbop

