Shop 20 Fringed Pieces to Wear All Winter

Fringing has been on our radar, sartorially speaking, since the last round of street style stars and runway heroes revived the hippie trend back at September Fashion Week.

Then, it was all fringed minis and tasseled crop tops, and while the trend still has plenty of life left in it, the arrival of winter has started to really cramp our fringed style.

Thankfully, brands are bringing out cool weather friendly fringing, adding a boho element to leather jackets and skirts, boots, bags and tops by adorning the classics in tassels.

Want in on the trend for Winter? Keep scrolling to shop 20 cool weather ready fringed pieces.