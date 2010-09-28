Shoes You Need To Know About – Yes, Expensive Uggs Are Included!

I don’t think it’s my job to tell you it’s all about the shoes. There’s a lot going down in the below the ankle area, and we thought you’d want to know about it.
From brand new lines from awesome designers to collaborations with mass market retailers and a sneak peek from an old favorite, in 10 few slides, you can consider yourself shoe-educated.
L'Wren Scott is one of those insanely chic designers and until now, the closest you could get to her runway shoes were some pretty pics. The designer's FW10 line is available now exclusively at Barney's New York in store and online. The stunners pictured will cost you $2,775 consider it the cost of being fabulous.
We love Yigal Azrouël's clean, chic urban collections. The guy is doing shoes now and we couldn't be more psyched. They'll be available in January/February and retail for $395-$895. Dolce & Gabbana have signed off on the line at their new accessories boutique will you?
Loyalists have mourned the end of Jane Mayle's namesake line, but the designer is far from gone or forgotten. We got this sneak peek at Mayle's collaboration with Sigerson Morrison (called Kamikaze of Love), available for pre-order now at Sigerson's Laboratory Boutique on 19 East 71st Street in Manhattan.
Less of the fabulous, more of the chic hiker type? Pendleton meets Opening Ceremony x Timberland has you covered with built-for-Vermont booties. The tops roll up or down for a slouchy look and are available for pre-order now and retail for $290 at Opening Ceremony. They're technically men's, but we'd argue a lady could look adorably rustic in them as well.
For the fancy girl who prefers her feet warm, Jimmy Choo and Ugg joined shoe forces. Tamara Mellon explained, "Other than Jimmy Choo, UGG Australia is really the only other footwear I have in my wardrobe." They retail for $595-795 and will be available on Jimmy Choo and Ugg Australia websites October 21.
In another love affair of high and low, Rad Hourani partnered with Aldo. The shoes are tough, cool, and as is the designer's way, unisex. The zipper version shown here retails for $500, a bit higher than your standard Aldo.
Another Rad/Aldo style. This one's $420. Both are currently available for pre-order at Rad Hourani.
Aldo's been busy collaborating and this one is simply said, awesome. These pretty little tribal wedges are part of many styles by Julian Louie. All we know now is that they will be produced and we are thankful!