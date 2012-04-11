In Her Shoes: A Walk To Remember

It takes a lot to walk in some people’s shoes, specifically when it comes to the wild wealth of experiences and adventures we each encounter on a daily basis. One such person is Nicole Fasolino, a multi-tasking mama who splits her time between art directing, styling and blogging. Eager to learn more about her personal style and creative take on life, we each grabbed some stylish and comfortable shoes (Rockport or bust!) and began a journey through New York City together in which we picked her brain about her favorite trends, shopping habits and fashion aesthetic.

You got to know a little about her in our last quickie Q&A, and now we’re letting her take a step forward and tell her own story about her ongoing love affair with shoes, and how her relationship with them is truly “until death do us part.”

I was once told by an ex-boyfriend, should I ever write a book about my life, it must be titled, By A Thread: The Story of a Girl Who Loved Shoes Until They Completely Evaporated. Another man in my life once referred to my summer sandals as “salami slabs” — he was vegan, so obviously we weren’t destined to make it. But the saddest tale came from a handsome Hollywood star I danced many sexy (albeit barefoot) evenings with. “You need to stop spending money on dresses and bags and save some of it for a new pair of shoes!” he’d often scold. After that I mostly blocked him out, but I know he mentioned something about “unsanitary nightclubs” and “filthy airports” and his concern that my eventual shoeless state would soon turn into a trip to the doctor.

What all of these men failed to grasp is the fact that I love shoes. My closet is overflowing with them; most still unworn, safely tucked away in their dust bags and boxes. My heart has been known to stop completely at the sight of a friend’s new bootie.

Seriously, give me anything over 5 inches and I’ll be your best friend. Truly, the higher the better. See, kitten heels make me ill and sneakers are great for working out. I love a sexy shoe, and if it’s not sexy, what’s the point?

The thing is, like any good love affair, when I find a good shoe, I go with it. And I wear it until it falls apart or the cobbler claims he lost it. When this happens, I mourn and my feet take on the world – skin to pavement, sand, carpet, wood.

Because you see, if I can’t be in my favorite pair of Rockports then I don’t want to be in anything at all. It’s just that simple.

(Photo Credit: Don Brodie)