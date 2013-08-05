A Site To See: Shoes of Prey Lets You Custom-Design Your Own Chic Shoes

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an addictive shoe site called Shoes of Prey.

Why You Should Bookmark It: In the vein of Nike’s iD program, which lets sneakerheads custom-design their own sneaks, Shoes of Prey lets the fairer sex design our dream pumps, ballet flats, booties, sandals, and more. The brain child of Aussie-based co-founder Jodie Fox, the site lets anyone with a computer and a sense of style create their perfect shoe.

“I was solving a problem of my own,” Fox tells StyleCaster of her inspiration for starting the site. “I’d always liked shoes, but I never loved them because I couldn’t find exactly what I was looking for. Either it wasn’t quite the right color, there was an embellishment I didn’t like, or it wasn’t quite the right heel height. Then when I was traveling, I found someone with whom I could commission shoe designs. My shoe collection became really exciting, and my girlfriends asked me where I was getting my footwear. When I explained, they asked me to create shoes for them too.”

How It Works: Wannabe shoe designers simply head to ShoesOfPrey.com, click “Start Designing,” and go. There are 12 silhouettes to choose from, and once you’ve selected a frame, you can start designing with different colors and fabrics alike, ranging from faded leather and silk to genuine snakeskin and fishskin. (There are also vegan fabric options.)

” Once we’ve received your order we immediately start hand-making your shoes,” Fox explains. “Once they are complete, we lovingly swaddle them in a dust bag and crisp box and send them to your waiting feet, all within about four weeks.” The shoes start at $129 for flat sandals to upwards of $200 for fancy skins and high heels. The good news: shipping is totally free worldwide.

Where The Name Comes From: “I was thinking about the way I’m inspired by fashion, and I discovered that I get most of my style ideas from walking past women in the street,” Fox tells us. “I spot something I love, mentally snapshot it, and then go hunting for it. The piece of fashion becomes my prey – and specifically in our case – it is shoes.”

Check It Out: ShoesOfPrey.com