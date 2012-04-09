In Her Shoes: Nicole Fasolino, Personal Stylist/Blogger

We’re often asked what our job is like and what perks or pitfalls come with the territory. Yes, it can be glam, but more times than not it’s plain HARD WORK. That’s why we love hearing from others in the fashion industry about their experiences, and what it’s like to…well, walk a mile in their proverbial shoes.

Meet Nicole Fasolino, a multi-tasking mama who splits her time between art directing, styling and blogging. Eager to learn more about her personal style and creative take on life, we each grabbed some stylish-yet-comfortable shoes (Rockport or bust!) and began a journey through New York City together in which we picked her brain about her favorite trends, shopping habits and fashion aesthetic.

What’s an average day like for you?

I’m a freelance art director and personal stylist, so if I’m not on set shooting, I’m shopping for clients. The moment I get free, I can be found wandering the streets of whatever city I’m in, my 2-year-old son Luca by my side. I always have my camera in hand, photographing Luca and whatever interesting hearts or subjects I find along the way for my photo blogs.

Do you have a style that defines you?

I’m a hippie at heart. I’m most comfortable when wearing long textural pieces with a cropped blazer or jacket of some sort. I’ve been told I look like I dress for a perpetual beach soiree.

Do you have any go-to items in your wardrobe?

I live in blazers and leather pants in the winter. Every other season I can be found in long dresses and bikinis.

How do your shoes come into the mix?

I’m not usually obsessed with shoes. I love comfort and will wear a pair until they scream for me to put them away. But that being said, I’m not going to rock some tragic looking shoes. They have to look amazing and be comfortable enough to run around in.

If they could talk, what would they say about you?

Mostly that I hate taxis, am on my feet all day and choose to walk every place I go.

What are your go-to kicks when it comes to everything from running errands to hanging with your friends on the weekend?

Flat biker boots in the colder weather, simple sandals in warm weather.

What’s your idea of style made comfortable?

(Laughing) These Rockport Janae Buckled Booties I’m wearing are heaven on my feet AND still chic.

Warm weather quiz: What are you more likely to get as soon as the temps heat up? A mani or a pedi?

My feet MUST be done. Especially when running around the world barefoot or in sandals.

Stay tuned from more on Nicole, her life, loves and most importantly, her ongoing shoe obsession.

(Photo Credit: Don Brodie)

What shoe do you recommend when you’re busy and on-the-go? Share your advice in the comments below!