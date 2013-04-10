Next Stop, Center Stage: Get Music Fest Ready With Spring Stunners From UGG®

With music fest season in full swing, Coachella around the corner and a slew of other summer festivals with all-star lineups on the calendar, festival dressing can feel daunting. It’s important to look stylish and feel good, which is why we’ve partnered with UGG® Australia to put together a few key pieces you’ll need to make it through the long days and stand out in the crowd.
This season, avoid the cliché, overtly boho ensemble, the over-exposed bikini and shorts combo or the overly high-maintenance look. The key element to any great music festival look is footwear: While heels are flattering and great for towering over crowds to catch a glimpse of Beach House or Jay-Z, they’re not going to cut it during 12-hour days spent stomping from stage to stage. Here, get a glimpse at a great mix of options from UGG® Australia‘s Spring ’13 Marrakech-inspired Collection that are both chic and rocker-ready. Best of all, they won’t leave you begging for mercy at the end of the night.
Before you pack your bags, snap up a new pair for your next adventure. Your feet will thank you.
For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3
#LetsGetLost in the culture, music, and fashion music festivals have to offer. Click through to see shoes and accessories perfect for this summer's events!
With a jute-wrapped sole, these supple moccasins are perfect with cropped skinnies or a flippy mini-dress. Marrah in Mint Tea; $100; at uggaustralia.com
Less sporty than a sneaker, these louche lace ups lend a tomboy vibe, perfect with denim cutoffs. Azin in Chesnut; $100; at uggaustralia.com
The natural texture of these easy slip-ons would work well with flowing skirts and floppy hats for an ethereal look. Delizah in Natural; $80; at uggaustralia.com
Planning on really cutting loose in the dance tent? Try on spring’s hot sportswear look and mix these tennies with other neon brights. Hally in Persimmon; $100; at uggaustralia.com
Cumbersome handbags just get annoying when you’re jostling with crowds all day. We love this cheerful crochet tote, which is roomy enough for your essentials but not too heavy. Crochet Small Drawstring in Bright Stripe; $245; at uggaustralia.com
Feeling style inspired by festivals of the past? This suede macramé and fringe number will help you channel a little Anita Pallenberg swagger. Alia Hobo in Sand; $445; at uggaustralia.com
Combining a runway look with extreme softness and support, these gladiator sandals will make you happy all weekend long. Salah in Chocolate; $120; uggaustralia.com
These shimmery sandals have a whisp of a wedge and glitzy accents. Kennaria Snake in Charcoal; $100; at uggaustralia.com
These simple flats have the carefree ease and are easy to slip off for barefoot dance breaks lounding in the grass. Amalia Snake in Charcoal; $100; at uggaustralia.com
When the sun sets, we’ll be wrapping ourselves in this romantic printed scarf. Marrakech Deco Scarf in Mint Green Multi; $95; at uggaustralia.com