The Fall 2020 Shoe Trends Are Seriously Statement-Making

Although the runways from fall/winter 2020 fashion month have ended, the real fun is just beginning. Now that every designer has shown their upcoming collections to the world, we have all the information we need to predict the fall and winter trends sure to hit all your favorite retailers in the coming months. The fall and winter 2020 shoe trends are especially iconic and seriously perfect for anyone who loves a fashion statement piece. While monochromatic looks and minimalist outfits have been dominating the style world recently, the fall and winter 2020 shoe trends are going in a different direction. Of course, some of these styles can be made into more minimalistic looks—but at their core, the upcoming shoe trends are majorly statement-making.

From the continuation of the 2020 platform shoe trend to the return of the moccasin (I know, right?! Who would have guessed?) these shoe trends are ready to up your style game this coming fall and winter. Whether you like your outfit seriously maximalist or prefer your shoes to be the one part of your look with color or bling, the fall and winter 2020 shoe trends are here to give you ample street style inspiration. From work to bougie rooftop parties, your shoes can make or break an outfit. But by paying close attention to these shoe trends, you’re one step closer to achieving sartorial excellence all season long.

Hotline Bling—

Big, bling-y and statement-making details are one of the biggest fall and winter 2020 shoe trends. These details can turn your average black heels into something truly marvelous. Don’t shy away from overly sparkly embellishments or oversized gold buckles. The more bling, the better.

Slip Into Something More Comfortable—

If you’re someone who wishes they could live in their slippers all fall and winter, you’ll be delighted to know that slipper-inspired shoes are trending for fall and winter 2020. Your toes are sure to stay extra warm in these fuzzy shoes while you traipse around the office. And if anyone tries to second guess your shoe choice, you can simply point to both the JW Anderson and Ashley Williams Fall/Winter 2020 collections for proof this slipper trend is the real deal.

Ruche Hour—

I’m calling it the srunchie-inspired strap: In other words, ruching is on-trend for fall and winter 2020. This little detail can take your average strappy heels to an entirely new level. It’s a little bigger, bolder and, frankly, more fun than your typical heel, and you better believe I’ll be sporting it all fall and winter long.

Bright Night—

Well, neon fans, it’s your time to rejoice. It seems the world can’t get enough of the bright and colorful trend. Neon shoes are a trending piece for fall and winter 2020, so don’t give away last season’s brights just yet. Pair your neon shoes with a neutral suit or go full-blown neon. Either way, you’ll be on-trend and ready for your Instagram close-up.

Buckle Up—

If there’s just one thing you take away from this shoe trend round-up, it’s that buckles are big for fall and winter. Whether it’s on loafers, heels or boots, you can expect to see buckles on buckles this coming season. Big or small—It doesn’t even matter. I hope you’re good with your fingers (Keep your mind out of the gutter, thanks!) because this buckle trend is about to be everywhere.

Powerful Platforms—

Just like spring and summer 2020, platform shoes are trending for fall and winter. Every iteration of these trend was seen on the runways, so you can be rest-assured that the entire year will be filled with these tall-as-fuck beauties. All my shorties out there, now is our time to shine. (And my tall friends, too! You’re never too tall to wear a chic heel.)

Look Who’s Back (Hint: It’s the Moccasin)—

Well, I never would have guessed it, but it looks like the moccasin is back. I can still remember their popularity at least 10 years ago, and it seems we’ve come full circle. You’ll likely see unexpected takes on the classic moccasin for fall and winter 2020, like animal prints or bold colors. If this trend is coming back, let’s at least have a little fun with it.