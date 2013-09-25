5 Fresh Shoe Trends You Need To Try This Fall

Let’s just get this out of the way: We love our standard black fall foots as much as the next gal, and would never dream of giving them up. Got that? Good, because while we’re not looking to replace our go-to fall shoes, we are looking to take advantage of all the cool shapes and colors hitting shelves this season.

Much like the right coat or bag, an interesting pair of shoes can transform almost any outfit into something seriously eye-catching, even if it’s just jeans and a plain white top.

That said, we rounded up five fresh shoe trends you need to try this fall, from hunter green leather, to open-toe boots (yes, they work in cold weather!)

Click through and let us know your favorite fall shoe trend!

Homepage image via Boy From Dagbon