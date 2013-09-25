StyleCaster
5 Fresh Shoe Trends You Need To Try This Fall

5 Fresh Shoe Trends You Need To Try This Fall

5 Fresh Shoe Trends You Need To Try This Fall
Let’s just get this out of the way: We love our standard black fall foots as much as the next gal, and would never dream of giving them up. Got that? Good, because while we’re not looking to replace our go-to fall shoes, we are looking to take advantage of all the cool shapes and colors hitting shelves this season.

Much like the right coat or bag, an interesting pair of shoes can transform almost any outfit into something seriously eye-catching, even if it’s just jeans and a plain white top.

That said, we rounded up five fresh shoe trends you need to try this fall, from hunter green leather, to open-toe boots (yes, they work in cold weather!)

Click through and let us know your favorite fall shoe trend!

Lug soles—thick perforated bottoms—are making their way onto a variety of shoe styles this fall, from boots to ankle-strap pumps, adding a dose of cool toughness to otherwise standard styles

Leather Track Ankle Boots, $189; at Zara

Platform Cleated Loafers, $160; at Topshop

SPLURGE ITEM!

Miu Miu Ankle Boots, $890; at Net-a-Porter

Wood and Leather Shoe, $99; at Zara

Peep-toes might seem impractical once the weather cools down, but when paired with tights or socks, they give a standard boot a seriously stylish upgrade.

Splurge Item! 
Kenzo 10mm Eye Print Calfskin Boots, $925; at Luisaaviaroma.com

Shoe-Bar Booties, $212; at Luisaviaroma.com

Rag & Bone Noelle Boot, $595; at Rag & Bone

Steve Madden Elektro Boots, $130; at Steve Madden

While brown and black will never go out of style, we've been noticing an influx of hunter green footwear hitting shelves this fall. The deep shade not only matches everything, but also adds a sharp element to any outfit.

Pointed Leather Moccasin, $129; at Zara

Alexander Wang Dark Green Leather Anouck Chelsea Boots, $595; at SSense

About Town Chelsea Boots, $50; at ASOS

Vince Camuto Grayson Bootie, $149; at Nordstrom

Silver shoes are popping up everywhere this fall, from menswear-style loafers to metallic Chelsea boots, and add a super-sleek twist to any outfit.

Social Pointed Heels, $59; at ASOS

Schutz Anete Shoe, $150; at Piperlime

Jeffrey Campbell Vista Bootie, $115; at Nordstrom

Shakuhachi Split Brogue Boot, $298; at Nasty Gal

While the slip-on silhouette isn’t new—it’s long been favored by skateboarders, grunge-lovers, and pretty much everyone in the ’90s—it’s never truly been embraced by the fashion crowd, until now, adding a laid-back look to any outfit.

Schutz Amisha Sneaker, $158; at Nasty Gal

Checkerboard Vans, $47; at Vans

Joe Fresh Camo Slip-On Sneakers, $59; at Joe Fresh Stores

Vince Blair 3 Sneaker, $225; at Nordstrom

