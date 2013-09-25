5 Fresh Shoe Trends You Need To Try This Fall

Let’s just get this out of the way: We love our standard black fall foots as much as the next gal, and would never dream of giving them up. Got that? Good, because while we’re not looking to replace our go-to fall shoes, we are looking to take advantage of all the cool shapes and colors hitting shelves this season.
Much like the right coat or bag, an interesting pair of shoes can transform almost any outfit into something seriously eye-catching, even if it’s just jeans and a plain white top.
That said, we rounded up five fresh shoe trends you need to try this fall, from hunter green leather, to open-toe boots (yes, they work in cold weather!)
Click through and let us know your favorite fall shoe trend!
Homepage image via Boy From Dagbon
Lug soles—thick perforated bottoms—are making their way onto a variety of shoe styles this fall, from boots to ankle-strap pumps, adding a dose of cool toughness to otherwise standard styles.
Leather Track Ankle Boots, $189; at Zara
Platform Cleated Loafers, $160; at Topshop
SPLURGE ITEM!
Miu Miu Ankle Boots, $890; at Net-a-Porter
Wood and Leather Shoe, $99; at Zara
Peep-toes might seem impractical once the weather cools down, but when paired with tights or socks, they give a standard boot a seriously stylish upgrade.
Splurge Item!
Kenzo 10mm Eye Print Calfskin Boots, $925; at Luisaaviaroma.com
While brown and black will never go out of style, we've been noticing an influx of hunter green footwear hitting shelves this fall. The deep shade not only matches everything, but also adds a sharp element to any outfit.
Pointed Leather Moccasin, $129; at Zara
Alexander Wang Dark Green Leather Anouck Chelsea Boots, $595; at SSense
About Town Chelsea Boots, $50; at ASOS
Vince Camuto Grayson Bootie, $149; at Nordstrom
Silver shoes are popping up everywhere this fall, from menswear-style loafers to metallic Chelsea boots, and add a super-sleek twist to any outfit.
Social Pointed Heels, $59; at ASOS
Jeffrey Campbell Vista Bootie, $115; at Nordstrom
Shakuhachi Split Brogue Boot, $298; at Nasty Gal
While the slip-on silhouette isn’t new—it’s long been favored by skateboarders, grunge-lovers, and pretty much everyone in the ’90s—it’s never truly been embraced by the fashion crowd, until now, adding a laid-back look to any outfit.
Schutz Amisha Sneaker, $158; at Nasty Gal
Checkerboard Vans, $47; at Vans
Joe Fresh Camo Slip-On Sneakers, $59; at Joe Fresh Stores