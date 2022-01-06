2022’s Top Shoe Trends Are Uglycore To The Max—In A Good Way!

Scroll To See More Images

Out of all the microtrends that end in -core I’m seeing pop up for 2022, uglycore wins. Sorry to anyone who’s vibe is all about perfect, proper aesthetics—uglycore is more grim than prim. Think positively massive platform soles, garishly shiny patent leather, buckles, bits, ballet flats and clogs. It’s a lot to take in, I know, but 2022’s top shoe trends are proof.

Somehow, every Fashion Girl on TikTok has come to convince us that ugly is in, especially when it comes to footwear. Those sexy pointy-toed boots you bought last January? Ditch ’em and get something clunkier instead. The date night heels that feel like knives but make you look like a bad bitch? Babe, toss them and get some comfy Mary Janes instead.

Uglycore aesthetics might seem hard to style at first, but you don’t have to go all-out edgy. Adding a little bit of ~spice~ to an otherwise understated look is what uglycore is all about! Throw on your coziest knits and your most worn-in denim, then go wild with footwear for a head-turning finish.

From rubber clogs to platform UGGs, I promise uglycore aesthetics are about to be your new favorite thing. Don’t blame me when you become obsessed! To get started, check out 2022’s top shoe trends and our must-shop picks below.

Mary Janes

The sweetest of all shoe trends is back and better than ever—but these Mary Janes would fit in better at NYFW than a sock hop. The historically cutesy style is getting edged-up via a boxier shape, platform soles and sky-high heels. Bonus points for shiny patent leather.

Rubber Clogs

Crocs really predicted the future when they built an entire brand based on rubber clogs. Somehow, sartorial tastemakers worldwide have taken to the look, and pairing garish rubber clogs with chunky socks for street style is suddenly all the rage.

Ballet Flats

I honestly didn’t think ballet flats could make a serious comeback, but I stand corrected. The notoriously comfy-but-unflattering silhouette should be your new go-to when styling everything from mini skirts to denim. Hey, at least this is good news for everyone who can’t stand platforms.

Platform UGGs

Aaaand speaking of platforms, remember the classic UGG Tasman clogs you wore out in your youth? A new silhouette, called the Tazz, is basically that same clog with an elevated sole. Pretty much everyone on TikTok is obsessed, surprise surprise.

Peak Uglycore

Behold, the shoe I think most wholly sums up uglycore at its, well, core. A massive platform, a patent leather sheen, a Mary Jane-inspired buckle and an overall bizarre aesthetic. And yet, it totally works. Add to cart immediately.

Bratz Boots

When you’re searching for boots this season, ask yourself: What would I pick for the Bratz, Barbies and Polly Pockets of my youth? Then, shop accordingly.

Power Puff

Footwear covered in feathers, faux fur and shearling is all the rage right now, so fingers crossed you aren’t one of those people with uncontrollably sweaty feet. If so, these luxe shearling clogs may not be for you—but they’ll be hard to resist.

Classic Loafers

If the more uglycore takes on this trend feel too intense for you, don’t fret: Literally any loafer is acceptable this season. Go chunky, femme, bright, neutral, shiny or matte. Just make sure there’s a fun bit or buckle on top to seal the deal.

Sole Proprietor

Wooden soles are everywhere right now, giving trendy boots and clogs a slightly ’70s, slightly Dutch appeal. Plus, wooden soles are built to last, so these babies will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.