8 Shoe Styles We Love For Fall 2012, Spotted At Project

After scouring the many, many, many booths at last month’s giant fashion trade show known as PROJECT, and looking over a boatload of photos and lookbooks we collected while out there in Las Vegas, we’ve finally narrowed it down to a handful of shoe styles we’re totally stoked about for the upcoming fall 2012 season.

Our list of eight shoe picks is sure to appeal to all types of footwear fiends, from flat-wearing to heel-toting shoe-a-holics alike.

But for this fall 2012 season, we’re getting more and more tempted to rock flat-heeled styles as the varieties out on the market seem to look just as stylish (and more comfortable) than their high-heeled counterparts.

Flat shoes also help to make a great juxtaposition for certain outfits, especially when you want to make a flirty, girly ensemble look (say a floral baby-doll dress) a bit more serious for the fall season.

