8 Shoe Styles We Love For Fall 2012, Spotted At Project

Susie G
by
After scouring the many, many, many booths at last month’s giant fashion trade show known as PROJECT, and looking over a boatload of photos and lookbooks we collected while out there in Las Vegas, we’ve finally narrowed it down to a handful of shoe styles we’re totally stoked about for the upcoming fall 2012 season.

Our list of eight shoe picks is sure to appeal to all types of footwear fiends, from flat-wearing to heel-toting shoe-a-holics alike.

But for this fall 2012 season, we’re getting more and more tempted to rock flat-heeled styles as the varieties out on the market seem to look just as stylish (and more comfortable) than their high-heeled counterparts.

Flat shoes also help to make a great juxtaposition for certain outfits, especially when you want to make a flirty, girly ensemble look (say a floral baby-doll dress) a bit more serious for the fall season.

Check out all of our eight picks in the slideshow above, and let us know which shoe styles and trends you’re looking forward to this fall by leaving a few words in the comments section underneath!

Creeper-inspired shoes are still on trend for the Fall 2012 season, especially when paired with a floral print!

www.drmartens.com

Brooklyn-based Nina Payne creates fun footwear inspired by performing artists of the 1920s.

www.ninapayne.com

We can't get enough of these orange-hued slippers!

www.ninapayne.com

If you're looking for slippers with an edge, why not try on these blue suede shoes from Betsey Johnson?

www.betseyjohnson.com

For those who've wanted to rock cowboy boots, but wanted a lightweight option, then might we suggest this option from Melissa which comes in a bunch of color options (our favorite is this green pair).

www.melissa.com.br

How often do you see the perfect ankle boot shape with a sweet-as-fudge, claw-shaped embellishment? Exactly.

www.friendofmine.com.au

These nude-colored shoes are great to wear with your preppy school girl Fall 2012 wardrobe!

www.alejandraquesada.com

Rose-printed, corduroy boots for the fall? Where do we sign up?!

www.alejandraquesada.com

