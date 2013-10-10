Shoe Size Conversion 101: Save This Chart and Never Order the Wrong Pair Again

It’s happened to the best of us: you go to shop for a pair of shoes online, only to find that the beautiful pair you’ve chosen are sized via U.K. or (more likely) European standards, and you have essentially no idea what that means. (“Do I wear a 38 or a 39?” “Wait, why are there no half-sizes?!”) Don’t be ashamed: size conversions tend to be confusing and inconsistent, which can make it hard to choose wisely, especially when you can’t actually try the shoe on.

You’re in luck, because we did a bit of research and came up with an accurate shoe conversion chart that will ensure you don’t ever buy the wrong Italian leather pumps again. Save the chart below to your desktop, print it out and pin it up in your space at work—not that you’d ever shop online while on the job—do whatever you need to make sure you have this info handy. Trust us: it’ll help you!

Happy shoe-pping!