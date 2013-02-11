Shoe Porn: The Wildest Shoes on the Fall 2013 Runways

While most of the attention during New York Fashion Week is focused on the runway fashion and the star wattage on the front row, the accessories in each collection are increasingly getting more time in the spotlight.
In addition to statement-making handbags and over-the-top accessories (hello, fur mittens), we tend to pay special attention to shoes, and with good reason: even in the worst of economic times, shoppers will still spend money on an outfit-changing pair of heels.
From the thigh-high buckled boots at Prabal Gurung to the glittery heels at Christian Siriano, we’ve rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping shoes to hit the New York Fashion Week runways for your pinning (and drooling) pleasure.
Which pair is your favorite? Weigh in below!
Gold brocade heels at Christian Siriano.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource
Tall textured boots at Christian Siriano.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource
Black pumps at Christian Siriano with a gold, fan-like detail.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource
Lace-up, pointy-toe ankle boots at Christian Siriano.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource
Bright red pumps adorned with gold rings at Christian Siriano.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource
The much-discussed "sweater mules" at Alexander Wang.
Photo:
Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Creative Nail Design
Another view of the shoes at Alexander Wang, which left the backs of the models' ankles exposed.
Photo:
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Snakeskin buckled stilettos at Yigal Azrouel.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
An over-the-knee boot and stiletto hybrid at BCBG.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Modern, black-and-white boots at Helmut Lang.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Towering lace-up booties at Jason Wu.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Peep-toe stilettos with collars and bow-ties at Kate Spade.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Two-tone tasseled flats at Band of Outsiders.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Cap-toe zippered booties at Band of Outsiders.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Towering snakeskin boots, rendered in a metallic hue at Kenneth Cole.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Lace-up red velvet boots at Kenneth Cole.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Red and white platform clogs at the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony presentation
Photo:
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
These jaw-dropping platform loafers at Tory Burch resemble tropical fish scales.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Cap toe Mary Janes at Tory Burch with some serious embellishments at the heel.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Towering, silver-and-black lace-up booties at Rodarte.
Photo:
Arun Nevader/Getty Images
Pale platform booties and pumps backstage at Karen Walker.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Purple-and-black knitted leather lace-up booties at Oscar de la Renta.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Knitted, two-tone leather pumps at Oscar de la Renta.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Sumptuous velvet pumps with an architectural heel at Oscar de la Renta.
Photo:
ImaxTree/ImaxTree