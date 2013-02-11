StyleCaster
Shoe Porn: The Wildest Shoes on the Fall 2013 Runways

Laurel Pinson

Laurel Pinson
by
While most of the attention during New York Fashion Week is focused on the runway fashion and the star wattage on the front row, the accessories in each collection are increasingly getting more time in the spotlight.

In addition to statement-making handbags and over-the-top accessories (hello, fur mittens), we tend to pay special attention to shoes, and with good reason: even in the worst of economic times, shoppers will still spend money on an outfit-changing pair of heels.

From the thigh-high buckled boots at Prabal Gurung to the glittery heels at Christian Siriano, we’ve rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping shoes to hit the New York Fashion Week runways for your pinning (and drooling) pleasure.

Which pair is your favorite? Weigh in below!

1 of 24

Gold brocade heels at Christian Siriano.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

Tall textured boots at Christian Siriano.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

Black pumps at Christian Siriano with a gold, fan-like detail.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

Lace-up, pointy-toe ankle boots at Christian Siriano.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

Bright red pumps adorned with gold rings at Christian Siriano.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Payless ShoeSource

The much-discussed "sweater mules" at Alexander Wang.

Photo: Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Creative Nail Design

Another view of the shoes at Alexander Wang, which left the backs of the models' ankles exposed.

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images

Snakeskin buckled stilettos at Yigal Azrouel.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

An over-the-knee boot and stiletto hybrid at BCBG.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Modern, black-and-white boots at Helmut Lang.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Towering lace-up booties at Jason Wu.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Peep-toe stilettos with collars and bow-ties at Kate Spade.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Two-tone tasseled flats at Band of Outsiders.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Cap-toe zippered booties at Band of Outsiders.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Towering snakeskin boots, rendered in a metallic hue at Kenneth Cole.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Lace-up red velvet boots at Kenneth Cole.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Red and white platform clogs at the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony presentation

Photo: Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

These jaw-dropping platform loafers at Tory Burch resemble tropical fish scales.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Cap toe Mary Janes at Tory Burch with some serious embellishments at the heel.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Towering, silver-and-black lace-up booties at Rodarte.

Photo: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Pale platform booties and pumps backstage at Karen Walker.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Purple-and-black knitted leather lace-up booties at Oscar de la Renta.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Knitted, two-tone leather pumps at Oscar de la Renta.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

Sumptuous velvet pumps with an architectural heel at Oscar de la Renta.

Photo: ImaxTree/ImaxTree

