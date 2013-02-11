Shoe Porn: The Wildest Shoes on the Fall 2013 Runways

While most of the attention during New York Fashion Week is focused on the runway fashion and the star wattage on the front row, the accessories in each collection are increasingly getting more time in the spotlight.

In addition to statement-making handbags and over-the-top accessories (hello, fur mittens), we tend to pay special attention to shoes, and with good reason: even in the worst of economic times, shoppers will still spend money on an outfit-changing pair of heels.

From the thigh-high buckled boots at Prabal Gurung to the glittery heels at Christian Siriano, we’ve rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping shoes to hit the New York Fashion Week runways for your pinning (and drooling) pleasure.

Which pair is your favorite? Weigh in below!