Shoe Porn: Nicholas Kirkwood’s Drool-Worthy Heels for The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Sure, when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs in December on CBS, most peoples’ attention will be focused on the multi-million dollar bras, whimsical costumes, and, of course, statement-making wings. But during the show itself (which taped last night in New York City), we couldn’t help staring at the model’s shoes.

The footwear situation at the show was pretty darn spectacular, and now we know why: High heel wiz Nicholas Kirkwood was responsible for the towering lace-ups. brocade booties, and glitter-encrusted sandals that paraded down the runway. (More importantly, it should be noted that no one tripped.) Kirkwood has collaborated with high fashion labels from Rodarte to Prabal Gurung, but this was his first time making shoes for Angels.

While you can’t buy these statement-making shoes right now, you can snap up a slew of covet-worthy stunners over on Net-a-Porter—for a pretty penny, of course.

Read on to see all the jaw-dropping shoes from last night’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!