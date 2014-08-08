Shockingly Skinny Gap Model Causes Twitter Outrage, But Is This Body-Shaming?

By now, you’re probably aware that folks on Twitter aren’t afraid to let their followers know what they think about, well, pretty much everything, so it’s not terribly shocking that many users blasted Gap for tweeting an image of a shockingly skinny model earlier this week.

“Dress up your days in pastel plaid. #since1969,” the tweet read, accompanied by an image of a model wearing a shirtdress.

What’s odd, however, is the model wearing the plaid shirtdress in the tweet is noticeably much thinner and paler model than the one wearing the dress on Gap’s website.

Needless to say, the image sparked a barrage of angry tweets, with several users calling the brunette model a number of things, including “terrifying” “a ghost” and “a concentration camp inhabitant.”

@Gap looks like she needs a hamburger and some sunlight. — Rachel Small (@upendi5) August 4, 2014

https://twitter.com/ExcitingJustice/statuses/496442141778771968

Seriously, @Gap? In what world do people look like this? Perhaps you could select models who represent regular gals & not a skeletor ghost. — LittleLadyLH (@LittleLadyLH) August 4, 2014

A few Twitter users defended the model, saying things like “Why is everyone so quick to call a skinny woman anorexic?’ and another tweeting: “It’s just as hurtful as telling a fat person to diet.”

https://twitter.com/SBChambe/status/497161892335714304

Even the model’s husband, director Daniel Ralston, came to his wife’s defense and claimed she has trouble gaining weight.

@heylaurenbeck Her father is really skinny and he's 65. She has no eating disorders, she just can't put on weight. — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) August 5, 2014

On its part, Gap—who hasn’t removed offending tweet—has been busy issuing statements left and right about its intention to “celebrate diversity in our marketing,” and tweeted “Many of you are sharing feedback on this image – thank you. We’re listening and believe this is a valuable conversation to have.”

Many of you are sharing feedback on this image – thank you. We’re listening and believe this is a valuable conversation to have. — Gap (@Gap) August 7, 2014

Of course, none of us know a thing about this model, her health, whether she’s truly this skinny or if Photoshop was at play—not an unlikely assumption these days—so the flurry of irate tweets could seem a bit premature.

On the other hand, it’s hard to blame women for having a feral reaction to Gap—a retailer known for its dedication to creating functional, realistic clothing—using a model so frail and unrealistic to sell them.

What do you think? Are people on Twitter body-shaming this Gap model, or is she simply too skinny? Weigh in below.

