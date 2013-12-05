25 Shocking Scenes We Can’t Believe Were Ever Shown On Television

How do you get people talking about your television show? Put in moments so shocking, so disgusting, so explicit, or so violent that viewers can’t believe they made it to air. Here are 25 scenes that we’re still talking about!

1. “Game of Thrones”



“Game of Thrones” isn’t exactly known for being a gentle, quiet show, but the red wedding scene still had us shocked (and a little ill).

2. “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Sarah Silverman did her now-ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel a solid when she put his show on the map via her hilariously explicit video, “I’m F*cking Matt Damon.”

3. “Scandal”

Scandal could be on this list for its wild sex scenes, but it was Olivia’s mother chewing her wrists open in a suicide attempt that haunted our dreams.

4. “Girls”

Girls is great at uncomfortable sex scenes, but the show took it the next level with everything that followed “Get on all fours.”

