She Ended It With An Emoji: Guys Spill Their Shocking Breakup Stories

Facebook messages? Silent treatment? Guys spill on the terrible ways they’ve been dumped.

Most of us are guilty of saying it and most of us will probably say it again – “It’s not you, it’s me” or “I’m just not looking for a relationship right now.” It’s always hard to call it quits with someone you’re dating and sometimes it’s even harder when you’ve only been on a few dates with that person. Unfortunately, there is no quick, easy, painless way to do it.

The hard truth is that when it’s not working out we are simply left with no choice. A few weeks ago, I wrote about how someone I was goo-goo eyes for broke up with me over a text message. He would have been better off using a post it note or leaving a message with my doorman. However, knowing I wasn’t alone was comforting. Other women I spoke to had been in the same position – getting broken up with through mix tapes or after going to dinner with his parents.

The tables have turned and it’s time to hear from the guys on the other end of the text messages, voicemails, or in-person “This just isn’t going to work” banter.

“The relationship I was in prior to the last one ended strangely. After going through a bad area for cell phone signal, I got frustrated by the fact that I couldn’t hear her. Using the old Verizon slogan (Can you hear me now?) in an escalated tone, she accused me of yelling at her. Within two minutes, she said things weren’t working out and decided to break up with me.” Paul, 35

“I was inside a meeting at work and my phone went off. We had just celebrated our six-month anniversary and were in talks to go skiing in a month. I looked down at my phone and there was a text message from her saying we need to talk. I asked her to talk now. She just wrote that she wanted to go on a break. The worst part of it all was she ended it with an Emoji.” Michael P., 28

“A few months before my high school graduation, I received a lengthy Facebook message describing how a girl I was seeing could not be with me anymore. It detailed out how much I meant to her, how much she enjoyed seeing me, and how much her friends and family liked me. We stopped all communication and went our separate ways. This was easy because we lived about 25 minutes away in separate cities. Roughly two weeks later, I was at a friend’s house when he noticed that she was “in a relationship” with a someone on Facebook. I haven’t had any type of long-distance relationship since.” Sam, 24

