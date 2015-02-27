Shocker: Strippers and Porn Stars are Getting Paid to get Naked on Snapchat

Snapchat, the super-popular picture and video sharing app, has experienced tremendous success in recent years, and that doesn’t seem likely to change. The app is valued at an estimated $19 billion and currently has over 200 million users, making it one the most valuable and popular apps on the market.

Snapchat started as a way to momentarily share a photo with your friends—snap a selfie or a pic of your dog, send it out on Snapchat for a limited number of seconds, and it deletes permanently after that time runs out. There’s no history or archive of the photos, and no one but the people you choose to send photos to can see what you snap.

Thanks to the fact that photos “vanish,” it’s not surprising that the app quickly became a way for people to send sexy photos without the fear of them being seen by the general public (or their boss, parents, little brother, etc.) Basically, Snapchat had a reputation as a sexting app during its startup days.

According to the company’s co-founder Evan Spiegel, Snapchat has been working to distance itself from its “sexual roots,” and has—for the most part—been successful. With the introduction of the “story” feature, the option to draw on your photos, and the newer geo-filters, the app has become a way for people to tell stories and relay information about their lives to their Snapfriends. This is evident by the overwhelming number of fashion insiders using the app, causing some to predict it’ll replace Instagram as the new “It” photo platform.

However, the company took a step back toward their sexual beginning when they introduced a new platform in November called “Snapcash.” The new feature allows users to link their bank accounts and send money through the app. By simply messaging someone on Snapchat a dollar amount, it’s transferred to their bank account. Really simply and very efficient– it makes paying for rent, dinner– or a virtual striptease-—a cinch.

A recent recent New York Times article delves into the logistics of the growing Snapchat pornographic community. With Snapcash, getting naked for strangers via Snapchat is a lucrative and ridiculously easy way for the sex-industry to flourish. For a small fee, usually $1 to $5, users can get a few personalized nude photos from the porn star or stripper of their choosing. For a slightly more hefty fee, you can receive a personalized sex show or videos.

There are obviously a million ways to get free porn, so why choose to pay for it on Snapchat? Well, for one, there’s no search history on Snapchat, keeping frequent sexters safe from the prying eyes of their spouse or significant other. Also, receiving personalized photos and videos feels a bit more, well, personal.

According to Snapchat’s community guidelines, pornography is not allowed on the app, and the company released a statement saying that they “have sophisticated systems in place to detect abuse and shut down accounts that violate our terms of use,” as the Times article points out.

In order to avoid being removed from Snapchat, users have turned to online sex forums to advertise their services to interested parties, who then share their Snapchat names. The strippers or porn stars never post their usernames and remain anonymous.

Another way sexy snappers remain undetected by Snapchat? They use their Snapchat account to give viewers a little tease, and then lure them into their personal websites, effectively using Snapchat as their advertisement source.

Although Snapchat doesn’t make strippers or porn stars into millionaires, it does offer them a sense of control when it comes to being sexual online, as one online stripper revealed to Times writer Nick Bilton. It’s difficult to record and share anything that’s done on Snapchat, which adds a certain level of security and safety for those who decide to send naked snaps.

Snapchat, according to its founders, was never intended to be a place for nude photos and videos to be exchanged. But, it seems like a no-brainer that an app that is based on photos and videos permanently disappearing would be used to send photos that people don’t want to be made public– aka nudes. Add in a money sending feature, and you have the perfect formula for a worry-free porn sharing outlet.