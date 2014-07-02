Shocker: Kendall and Kylie Didn’t Really Write Their YA Novel

Here’s a shock: Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t really write “Rebels: City of Indra,” their dystopian YA novel that came out last month—but they did kinda-sorta help.

The L.A. Times published an interview with Maya Sloane, the book’s ghostwriter, and it was revealed that along with their creative director Elizabeth Killmond-Roman, the teenage reality stars created a “broad two-page outline describing the futuristic tale about two girls with superpowers who are secretly twins. Sloan was hired to execute that vision, using Kendall and Kylie as inspiration for the book’s protagonists. The sisters took her along with them to New York Fashion Week and let her hang in their hotel room while they texted their friends.” (Yes, the sisters have their own “creative director.)

To be fair, the Jenners never claimed to have written the novel without assistance, despite the fact that Sloane’s name is absent from the cover. Kendall told “Good Morning America” that they received “some help” because “we obviously can’t write a sci-fi novel on our own,” but it seems they didn’t write any at all, as the L.A. Times acknowledged in a particularly telling paragraph:

“While Sloan actually wrote the book, Killmond-Roman took pains to emphasize the girls’ involvement in “Rebels.” They had numerous Skype and Face-Time sessions with Sloan, she said, and the group all marked up drafts with extensive notes. “People are trying to take this away from the girls,” [Sloane] said. “But most art is collaborative. It was never, like, ‘Maya — go off and write 10 chapters and send them back to us.'”