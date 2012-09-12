Exclusive: “Sh*t Girls Say” New York Fashion Week Diary

Back in December, we all fell in love with the first “Sh*t Girls Say” video, which built on the immense popularity of the Twitter feed that documents the hilarious (and often trivial) things that, well, girls say. Of course, we all know what happened afterwards: the “Sh*t ____ Say” meme took off, and every social media outlet was clogged with copycats. We even took a stab at it and made “Sh*t Fashion Girls Say” (before the other version, we may add).
But, of course, nothing compares to the original. The masterminds behind the meme, Kyle Humphrey and Graydon Sheppard, have written a book — appropriately called Sh*t Girls Say — which will be released on September 18. In anticipation of their exciting project, we had the boys go around New York Fashion Week, where they snagged pictures with the most fabulous of fashionistas and celebrities. And hey, if they want fodder for their next book, what better place than Fashion Week to document what girls are complaining about?
Click through the gallery above to see “Sh*t Girls Say” take New York Fashion Week by storm!
In the car on the way to our first FNO event, doing a self-pic to make sure I look flawless. And I do!
Waiting to take a photo with Karlie Kloss at Juicy Couture. Super bored. So rude.
Just kidding Karlie! Love you like a sister!
Quick stop on the way to Calvin Klein to take a photo with our number one fan, Ryan Lochte.
Never try to out-face Karen Elson at Calvin Klein!
A vision in purple, Hamish Bowles at Prada allows me to grace his shoulder with the presence of my hand.
Look, my lipstick matches Gaga's dress!
Super bored at Balenciaga. Why isn't anyone looking at me?
Thinking of stealing the Grace Coddington Balenciaga bag.
She's glowing! Blazer twinsies with Tonne Goodman at Balenciaga.
Are you kidding me? Getting a cab is nearly impossible. So sexist.
I don't know where Allison Williams' hair ends and mine starts at Diane Von Furstenberg.
I just want to get me and twelve of my friends into this Theory party, what's the problem?
Just me posing for me at Theory. My nose looks so slender.
Ew, cobblestones and subway grates. Carry me!
Finally back at the hotel…but I miss my own bed.
Preorder Sh*t Girls Say here!