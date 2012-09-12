Exclusive: “Sh*t Girls Say” New York Fashion Week Diary

Back in December, we all fell in love with the first “Sh*t Girls Say” video, which built on the immense popularity of the Twitter feed that documents the hilarious (and often trivial) things that, well, girls say. Of course, we all know what happened afterwards: the “Sh*t ____ Say” meme took off, and every social media outlet was clogged with copycats. We even took a stab at it and made “Sh*t Fashion Girls Say” (before the other version, we may add).

But, of course, nothing compares to the original. The masterminds behind the meme, Kyle Humphrey and Graydon Sheppard, have written a book — appropriately called Sh*t Girls Say — which will be released on September 18. In anticipation of their exciting project, we had the boys go around New York Fashion Week, where they snagged pictures with the most fabulous of fashionistas and celebrities. And hey, if they want fodder for their next book, what better place than Fashion Week to document what girls are complaining about?

