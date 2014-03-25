Um, What?! Disney Just Bought ‘Sh-t Fashion Girls Say’

Here’s a bit of fashion world news we certainly never expected to come about: Disney just bought Maker Studios, the production company responsible for, among other things, heading up the now-infamous “Sh-t Fashion Girls Say” mini-series on YouTube, according to Bloomberg News. And we’re not talking chump change here; Disney agreed to fork over $500 million for the company. Say what now?

And, believe it or not, that’s not where the story ends. Disney has agreed to pay $500 up-front, but also an addition $450 million, if Maker Studios meets the “strong” performance marks Disney wants them to. That’s a grand total of $950 million, or, yes, almost $1 billion. That’s a really expensive YouTube sketch, y’all.

“Short-form online video is growing at an astonishing pace and with Maker Studios, Disney will now be at the center of this dynamic industry with an unmatched combination of advanced technology and programming expertise and capabilities,” Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

That’s all well and good, but isn’t Disney renowned for being insanely anti-curse words? Granted, “Sh-t Fashion Girls Say,” which was created as an homage to the original viral hit “Sh-t Girls Say,” isn’t the only project Maker Studios heads up, but it’s definitely one of the jewels in their digital crown. Could Disney be getting a little more edgy? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, check out parts one and two below. We forgot just how funny (and embarrassingly accurate) these clips are.