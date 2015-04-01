20 Shirts That Look Awesome With Leggings

Like jeans, but a whole lot more comfortable and trans-seasonal, leggings are the style staple every single fashion girl can attest to owning. But, unlike other pants, the pure stretchy nature of leggings—whether you’re wearing a sleek leatherette look or a punchy printed pair—means you can’t just toss on any old top.

Instead, the best shirts to wear with leggings feature a long line through the body that add a little more coverage. Picking a slouchy, or slightly off-the-body silhouette is also typically more flattering paired with leggings than tighter tops.

Here, we rounded up 20 shirts that look seriously perfect paired with leggings, so keep clicking and get shopping.