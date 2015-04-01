StyleCaster
Share

20 Shirts That Look Awesome With Leggings

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Shirts That Look Awesome With Leggings

by
7 Shares
20 Shirts That Look Awesome With Leggings
21 Start slideshow

Like jeans, but a whole lot more comfortable and trans-seasonal, leggings are the style staple every single fashion girl can attest to owning. But, unlike other pants, the pure stretchy nature of leggings—whether you’re wearing a sleek leatherette look or a punchy printed pair—means you can’t just toss on any old top.

Instead, the best shirts to wear with leggings feature a long line through the body that add a little more coverage. Picking a slouchy, or slightly off-the-body silhouette is also typically more flattering paired with leggings than tighter tops.

Here, we rounded up 20 shirts that look seriously perfect paired with leggings, so keep clicking and get shopping.

MORE: Brown Suede is Trending–Here Are 20 Pieces You Need This Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Keep clicking for 20 tops that look awesome with leggings.
Photo: Damsel in Dior

Gathered Detail Top, $95.60; at COS

Rag & Bone Axis Cotton-Poplin Tunic, $395; at Net-a-Porter

Sleeve Release Shirt, $350; at Dion Lee

Nasty Gal Heavy Petal Beaded Sweatshirt, $198; at Nasty Gal

Ethnic Tunic With Embroidery and Fringes, $59.90; at Zara

Finders Keepers Peacekeeper Shirt, $119.95; at Fashion Bunker

Tall Oversized Shirt, $80; at Topshop

Cameo Hands On Top, $139; at Fashion Bunker

Nasty Gal Line 'Em Up Striped Tee, $42; at Nasty Gal

Cannes Stripe Top, $59.95; at Her Fashion Box

Floral Foil Print Swing Tunic, $108; at Free People

Cameo Feel Real Pleated Shirt, $182; at Nasty Gal

Tibi Striped Cotton Oxford Peplum Top, $345; at Net-a-Porter

Faithful Top, $45; at Beginning Boutique

Striped Tunic, $59.90; at Zara

Grid Lee Top, $560; at Dion Lee

Melissa Longline Shirt, $180; at Whistles

Finders Keepers Limitless Top, $119.95; at Fashion Bunker

ASOS Longline Mono Stripe High Neck Cami Top, $40; at ASOS

Tarot Reader Top, $49; at Beginning Boutique

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Week's Worth of Cool Nail Art Looks

A Week's Worth of Cool Nail Art Looks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share