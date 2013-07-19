Here Are The 20 Hottest Male Celebrities, Shirtless

As buttoned up as we like to pretend we are Monday to Thursday, when Friday hits, things get a bit wild. And when it’s Friday and it’s a heat wave–forget it. All we want to do is sit inside and look at photos of smoking hot guys with their shirts off. So that’s just what we did!
We spend a lot of time looking at and talking about the famous women of the world, but it’s time the boys had their due time in the spotlight. From Justin Bieber to Ryan Gosling, there’s no shortage of male celebrities ready and waiting to take their shirts off at any moment. And for that, we are thankful.
Click through the gallery above to see the 20 hottest Hollywood dudes, completely shirtless and vulnerable to our prying eyes. Happy Friday!
In an effort to raise awareness for prostate cancer on behalf of the organization Everyman, Adam Levine posed for this steamy shoot. Talk about a genius way to raise awareness!
The real question here is why David and Victoria Beckham don't do stuff like this anymore.
Photo:
Courtesy of W Magazine
Every year, ESPN magazine does an issue featuring nude athletes. This year, super hottie Giancarlo Stanton, an outfielder on the Miami Marlins, stripped down completely.
Silly and hot: Ryan Reynolds achieves that best possible combination most men only ever dream of embodying.
Photo:
Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
We hate to admit it, but damn. Justin Bieber is completely ripped.
Photo:
Instagram
Sigh. Ryan Gosling just wins at life.
Singer Trey Songz has legions of female fans swooning wherever he goes. Maybe that's because, as he alleges in one song, he "invented sex."
Photo:
Courtesy of Vibe
"True Blood" star Joe Manganiello has earned as much notoriety for his rippling abs as for his acting, if not more.
Photo:
Men's Health /Courtesy of Men's Health
For his starring role in last year's blockbuster "Magic Mike," Matthew McConaughey got into the best shape of his life. Which is really saying something, for him.
Taylor Lautner accepted the MTV Movie Award this year for "Best Shirtless Performance," which he obviously totally deserved after his turn as Jacob in the "Twilight" series.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A fellow "True Blood" hottie, Ryan Kwanten is rarely caught wearing clothes on set. And we're okay with that.
Ryan Lochte's true victory at the Olympics were his abs.
Photo:
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps raised eyebrows (and blood pressures) everywhere when he posed in uniform for a Louis Vuitton ad last year.
Kellan Lutz let it all hang out for a Calvin Klein underwear campaign.
Sexy soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is known to drive the ladies crazy, so much so that he was once spotted leaving a club with none other than Paris Hilton.
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal took it (almost) all off for a series of Emporio Armani underwear ads.
They didn't cast Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man for no reason.
From the looks of it, it seems like we'll be seeing Henry Cavill shirtless in films for years to come.
Who knew that Brad Goreski was pumping iron when he isn't picking out sequined frocks?!
Photo:
Terry Richardson's Diary
Daniel Craig's turn as James Bond in "Casino Royale" secured him a permanent spot on any list of hot male celebrities.