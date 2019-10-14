17 Ways to Wear the “Shacket” Trend Taking Over This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

One of the best parts about fall fashion is the sheer variety of outfits you can put together with just a few staple pieces. Your chunky sweaters pair perfectly with jeans, as well as with your wide-leg pants. Your slim-fit turtleneck looks great tucked into a skirt with knee-high boots, but it can also be just as easily worn with your favorite high-waisted pants. And now, we have come to find a new type of layer to add to our fall 2019 wardrobe: the shacket, aka the shirt jacket trend.

What is a shacket, you ask? It looks like a shirt, but layers like a jacket. It’s heavy enough to provide some warmth, but not too heavy when you find the temperatures creeping into the late sixties when the forecast *clearly* stated a high of 64 degrees last time you checked. (Weathermen these days just can’t get it right, can they?) It’s the perfect middle ground between a shirt and a jacket. And when layered over your outfit on a mild fall day, a next-level ensemble is born.

Think of a shacket as the fall solution to jean jackets (which, IMO, are better worn in the spring and summer). They come in a variety of fabrics—from corduroy to fleece—and are the perfect finishing touch to any fall outfit. Scroll down to shop our faves!

A classic shacket, if you will.

This shacket has cozy written all over it.

How about a little leopard to spice things up?

This shacket had us at “oversized” and “sherpa.”

This shacket will look great in your apple picking/pumpkin patch adventure Instagrams.

Suede is perfect for keeping you nice and warm—without being too bulky.

Nothing says fall quite like a corduroy shacket!

A little crop goes a long way.

We’re picking up the vintage vibes this shacket is putting down.

We are living for the extra pockets in this shacket.

Florals for fall? Now that is truly groundbreaking.

Your fall wardrobe isn’t complete without some khaki, amiright?

Camo is *definitely* a neutral and the perfect neutral for fall.

Not your average leather jacket.

A green utilitarian-style shacket is pretty much a fall staple at this point.

This fleece shacket is the fall piece we’ve been missing all our lives.

Proof that millennial pink is still cool and the perfect autumnal hue.