17 Ways to Wear the “Shacket” Trend Taking Over This Fall

Photo: Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

One of the best parts about fall fashion is the sheer variety of outfits you can put together with just a few staple pieces. Your chunky sweaters pair perfectly with jeans, as well as with your wide-leg pants. Your slim-fit turtleneck looks great tucked into a skirt with knee-high boots, but it can also be just as easily worn with your favorite high-waisted pants. And now, we have come to find a new type of layer to add to our fall 2019 wardrobe: the shacket, aka the shirt jacket trend.

What is a shacket, you ask? It looks like a shirt, but layers like a jacket. It’s heavy enough to provide some warmth, but not too heavy when you find the temperatures creeping into the late sixties when the forecast *clearly* stated a high of 64 degrees last time you checked. (Weathermen these days just can’t get it right, can they?) It’s the perfect middle ground between a shirt and a jacket. And when layered over your outfit on a mild fall day, a next-level ensemble is born.

Think of a shacket as the fall solution to jean jackets (which, IMO, are better worn in the spring and summer). They come in a variety of fabrics—from corduroy to fleece—and are the perfect finishing touch to any fall outfit. Scroll down to shop our faves!

BDG Oversized Shirt Jacket $119
A classic shacket, if you will.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Brushed Check Jacket $95
This shacket has cozy written all over it.

RAILS Tennessee Jacket $188
How about a little leopard to spice things up?

Levi's Oversized Sherpa Trucker Jacket $99.99
This shacket had us at “oversized” and “sherpa.”

Madewell Surplus Cotton Jacket $118
This shacket will look great in your apple picking/pumpkin patch adventure Instagrams.

Suede Shirt Jacket $230
Suede is perfect for keeping you nice and warm—without being too bulky.

Everlane Corduroy Chore Jacket $78
Nothing says fall quite like a corduroy shacket!

Saint Genies Plus Contrast Stitch… $56
A little crop goes a long way.

Vintage 1950s Oversized Work Jacket $59
We’re picking up the vintage vibes this shacket is putting down.

Daily Ritual Military Cargo Jacket $38.43
We are living for the extra pockets in this shacket.

Madewell Floral Corduroy Shirt Jacket $85
Florals for fall? Now that is truly groundbreaking.

Herschel Supply Co Coach Jacket $110
Your fall wardrobe isn’t complete without some khaki, amiright?

Sanctuary Lena Camo Utility Jacket $139
Camo is *definitely* a neutral and the perfect neutral for fall.

Topshop Leather Shirt Jacket $320
Not your average leather jacket.

J.Crew Mercantile Women's Canvas… $85
A green utilitarian-style shacket is pretty much a fall staple at this point.

$150
This fleece shacket is the fall piece we’ve been missing all our lives.

Violette Sueded Utility Jacket $160
Proof that millennial pink is still cool and the perfect autumnal hue.

