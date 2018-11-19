This Season’s Shirtdresses Are Anything but Ordinary

The shirtdress has a long sartorial history—one that involves allusions to Risky Business and scenes in romantic comedies where the girl somehow always ends up in her man’s oversized button-down post-coitus. (Answer me this: Does anyone actually do that? Ever?)
Aside from these pop cultural references, the shirtdress has carved out a place for itself in fashion’s history. It’s one of the greats—the timeless classics that somehow never lose clout. It’s like the jean jacket, or the LBD, or the classic black boot; it will always be relevant, it will always be versatile and it will always be chic AF.
But this season, shirtdresses have departed from their tried-and-true norm. The piece is no longer crafted from baby blue pinstripe fabric—it no longer features a straight-line button-down front, or a thoughtfully cinched waist.
Designers have taken the classic shirtdress and reimagined it. They’ve deconstructed the genre and reassembled it—sometimes haphazardly—filling it with exciting new details, innovative silhouettes and vibrant colors.
The shirtdresses of 2018 look starkly different from those of years past. They’re all kinds of saturated, textured and dynamic. And while they might not boast the same timeless versatility as their historical counterparts, they’re still one-stop shops for comfy-cute, statement-making style—and that really can’t be discounted.
Ahead, a tour of some of 2018’s wildest takes on the shirtdress (all of which are shoppable, of course).
Kilometre Paris Pantin Linen Shirt Dress
I mean, why not be a walking map of Paris?
Kilometre Paris Pantin linen shirt dress, $3,257 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Prada Contrast-Ruffled Striped Shirt Dress
Blue and orange does a complementary color palette make.
Prada contrast-ruffled striped shirt dress, $1,300 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Loewe Long-Sleeve Patchwork Shirt Dress
The jacket you always tie around your waist is already built into the dress—talk about efficient.
Loewe long-sleeve patchwork shirt dress, $1,490 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Stella McCartney Asymmetric Oxford Flippy Dress
For days when you're torn between your plaid and pinstripe go-tos.
Stella McCartney asymmetric oxford Flippy dress, $1,240 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.
Rag & Bone Jacklin Silk Shirt Dress
A classic print rendered in a reimagined silhouette.
Rag & Bone Jacklin silk shirt dress, $247 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Urban Zen Lantern-Sleeve Dress
An ankle-length shirt dress is definitely the comfy-cute basic our closets have been missing.
Urban Zen lantern-sleeve dress, $1,695 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shirt Dress
The asymmetrical ruffled hemline really takes this one from great to excellent.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby shirt dress, $450 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
By Walid Chanelle Shirt Dress
A little earthier—and cozier—than the structured classic.
By Walid Chanelle shirt dress, $805 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Loewe Striped Tassel-Trimmed Shirt Dress
A few carefully placed pom-poms go a long way.
Loewe striped tassel-trimmed shirt dress, $906 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Proenza Schouler PSWL Cotton Shirt Dress
Logomania met the reimagined shirt dress trend, and the two fell madly in love.
Proenza Schouler PSWL cotton shirt dress, $630 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Sea Riviera Striped Ruched Shirt Dress
For the shopper who wants to stick to the source material as much as possible.
Sea Riviera striped ruched shirt dress, $425 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Kilometre Paris Santa Clara Linen Shirt Dress
Somehow simultaneously simple and statement-making.
Kilometre Paris Santa Clara linen shirt dress, $3,257 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Marques'Almeida Tie-Dye Cotton Shirt Dress
A particularly high-fashion take on the shirt dress for the particularly high-fashion shopper.
Marques'Almeida tie-dye cotton shirt dress, $678 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Carven Pleated V-Neck Shirt Dress
A shirt dress sleek enough for cocktail hour.
Carven pleated V-neck shirt dress, $690 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Loewe Asymmetric Shirt Dress
A little subdued, but still all kinds of bold.
Loewe asymmetric shirt dress, $1,290 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Kilometre Paris Buenos Aires Campana Brothers Shirt Dress
This head-turning number might make you look like a walking arts and crafts project—or the most daring style star on the block.
Kilometre Paris Buenos Aires Campana Brothers shirt dress, $4,093 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Loewe Patchwork Shirt Dress
All your favorite classic blue shirt dresses combined into a single piece.
Loewe patchwork shirt dress, $1,240 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
MSGM Ruffle-Trimmed Cotton Shirt Dress
The shapes on this one are seriously stunning.
MSGM ruffle-trimmed cotton shirt dress, $453 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Alexander McQueen Lace-Trim Poplin Shirt Dress
Leave it to Alexander McQueen to redefine the shirt dress in the most covetable way possible.
Alexander McQueen lace-trim poplin shirt dress, $2,295 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Palmer//Harding Jasmine Asymmetric Jacquard Dress
Off-the-shoulder done the fashion way.
Palmer//Harding Jasmine asymmetric jacquard dress, $664 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Carven Layered Shirt Dress
Consider this a two-in-one.
Carven layered shirt dress, $650 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Akris Punto Cold Shoulder Asymmetric Dress
Who said stripes had to go in one direction only?
Akris Punto cold shoulder asymmetric dress, $895 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.
3.1 Phillip Lim Ruffled Gingham Shirt Dress
From the chest up, this shirt dress looks totally standard. But that's about the only part of it that does.
3.1 Phillip Lim ruffled gingham shirt dress, $550 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Palmer//Harding Contrast-Stripe Shirt Dress
Cowl-neck shirt dresses are totally on the table.
Palmer//Harding contrast-stripe shirt dress, $589 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Loewe Long-Sleeve Combo Shirt Dress
Plaids and pinstripes don't have to clash.
Loewe long-sleeve combo shirt dress, $1,490 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Calvin Klein Patchwork Oversized Shirt Dress
Your favorite plain white shirt dress got the quilted treatment.
Calvin Klein patchwork oversized shirt dress, $1,600 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Palmer//Harding Finale Asymmetric Shirt Dress
For the shirt dress-lover who prefers a drapey silhouette.
Palmer//Harding Finale asymmetric shirt dress, $630 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.