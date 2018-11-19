This Season’s Shirtdresses Are Anything but Ordinary

The shirtdress has a long sartorial history—one that involves allusions to Risky Business and scenes in romantic comedies where the girl somehow always ends up in her man’s oversized button-down post-coitus. (Answer me this: Does anyone actually do that? Ever?)

Aside from these pop cultural references, the shirtdress has carved out a place for itself in fashion’s history. It’s one of the greats—the timeless classics that somehow never lose clout. It’s like the jean jacket, or the LBD, or the classic black boot; it will always be relevant, it will always be versatile and it will always be chic AF.

But this season, shirtdresses have departed from their tried-and-true norm. The piece is no longer crafted from baby blue pinstripe fabric—it no longer features a straight-line button-down front, or a thoughtfully cinched waist.

Designers have taken the classic shirtdress and reimagined it. They’ve deconstructed the genre and reassembled it—sometimes haphazardly—filling it with exciting new details, innovative silhouettes and vibrant colors.

The shirtdresses of 2018 look starkly different from those of years past. They’re all kinds of saturated, textured and dynamic. And while they might not boast the same timeless versatility as their historical counterparts, they’re still one-stop shops for comfy-cute, statement-making style—and that really can’t be discounted.

Ahead, a tour of some of 2018’s wildest takes on the shirtdress (all of which are shoppable, of course).