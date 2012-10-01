Shipping Tragedy: Entire Hakaan Collection Lost En Route To Paris Fashion Week

How’s this for stressful: Hakaan Yildirim, the acclaimed Turkish-born, London-based designer, had to cancel his Paris Fashion Week show after a courier company lost his entire Spring 2013 collection.

According to the Telegraph, the designer’s surely-frazzled publicist announced that each piece will be re-made in time to show press and buyers at an upcoming showcase for industry insiders. The show — which was scheduled for tomorrow — held a coveted slot between big-time labels Chanel and Valentino on the official show schedule.

Yildirim’s first show during London Fashion Week in 2010 attracted some major fashion folk, including Kate Moss, Emmanuelle Alt and Carine Roitfeld, and he’s dressed Hollywood A-listers such as Emma Watson and Penelope Cruz.

This isn’t the first time a designer has had to deal with collections in absentia: Last November, pieces from Marc Jacobs’s Spring 2012 were stolen while en route from Paris to London.