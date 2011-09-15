Shipping Containers: The Shopping Malls of the Future?

We’re all for recycling old materials to introduce new and interesting high-concept spaces, and shipping containers have certainly been on our radar long before Brooklyn’s Dekalb Market opened for business this summer. In fact, the idea of marrying a mall-like setting with a temporary urban oasis is moving beyond pop-up stores (like we’ve seen during NYFW) and into semi-permanent boxy enclaves for indie designers, artisan bakers, hipster coffee shops and even the occasional art collective.

This concept may be fairly new here in the states, but overseas it’s become both a popular and profitable venture :

Boxpark, London– Billed as the first shipping container mall in the world, this space holds 60 crates for the likes of such international stores and brands likeBolongaro Trevor, Superdry, andBathing Ape.

Seventh-Kilometer Market, Odesa – Built in 1989, this post-Soviet trading outpost in the Ukraine is one of the largest open-air markets worldwide, sprawling across 170 acres and welcoming over 150,000 shoppers daily. Not for the faint of heart, this far-flung outpost is known for its wily traders and merchants, sometimes shady pricing and stubborn resistance to new-world taxation.

Dordoy Bazaar, Bishkek — If you’re going to be known for something, it might as well be as one of the biggest and most immense shopping experiences anywhere. Located in Kyrgyzstan, Dordoy Bazaar is composed of nine independent markets that reportedly employ upwards of 20,000 people. Diverse in its offerings, Dordoy is the place to be if you want clothing, furniture, baby stuff and even construction supplies (because really, who doesn’t want a nice 2×4 to go along with those American Levi 501s?).

