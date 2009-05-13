The Shins Restructure

Earlier this week Pitchfork pointed out the changing line up of Zach Braff’s everyone’s favorite band The Shins. At a recent show, keyboardist Marty Crandall and drummer Jesse Sandoval were absent from the stage. It was recently confirmed by The Shins’ James Mercer that both Crandall and Sandoval are no longer members of the band sighting that this was, “an aesthetic decision.”

Well, sadness…

However, don’t fret as Marty Crandall already has a contingency plan in order. He’s going to open a taco cart in Portland. On 3rd and SW Stark Street. Really… um… reachin’ for those stars…