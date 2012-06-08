StyleCaster
Spring Trend: Neutral Shift

Ann Brady
by
Attention all LBD’s (little black dresses): You are going to have to sit this season out.  No hard feelings — we still love you, but we have to make some room for the new act in town, the nude dress (aka the ND).

The LBD may be a wardrobe staple, but this season, flesh-tone is all the rage — from short and fitted to  long and flowy. Best of all, anything goes with neutrals! Mix it with color, black or brown — the options are endless!  Personally, we are pairing it with rose gold jewelry, a pop of color with accessories, a coral lip, and a hint of bronzer for the summer. Here, we’ve compiled some amazing LND looks to provide some inspiration.

That said, let’s be honest, what really matters during the hot and humid days and nights of summer is your hair. Regardless of hair type, the conditions in the summer months can be a huge challenge so creating the foundation for strong, beautiful hair is essential.  Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ girls know that hair can be your number one accessory and any look to go with your LND should be manageable from the root in order to give you that confidence boost you need before going out. With an airy dress, let hair cascade naturally and spritz with a holding spray or if you are going with the LND pull hair off the face in a low, messy chignon. Since this is a new look, have a little fun with it!

Bonus tip: Wearing a skin-toned color can be a bit intimidating, but undergarments are actually the key to pulling off the look. There’s nothing that a nude slip or shapers can’t fix in a pinch.

For more information on our relationship with Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™: cmp.ly/3

 

This season, put your little black dress at the back of the closet and embrace summer's biggest new trend: neutrals.

Create the right foundation for strong, beautiful hair this summer. SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ shampoo prepares the hair for all the elements the season has to dish out. A well-nourished scalp is the right foundation for strong, beautiful hair.

Calvin Klein, studded sheath dress ($119.50). This little number can go from day-to-night with ease. The shape is work-friendly and the gold studs dress it up.

Photo: Calvin Klein/Calvin Klein

ZARA, tuxedo dress ($89.90). For the classic girl, this dress channels Kate Middleton's classic style to us. Perfect for a daytime wedding or with some fierce stilettos for an evening event with your colleagues.

Photo: Zara/Zara

ASOS Glamorous, mesh dress with sequins ($69.50). Got a fun night planned? Whether a bachelorette party or birthday soiree this is a perfect dress that says, “I just want to have fun!”

Photo: ASOS/ASOS

Kate Spade, New York evening sandals ($350). These bad boys are a splurge but sure to stand out with any look. Not to mention the color and an ankle strap elongate the legs!

Photo: Kate Spade/Kate Spade

Rebecca Minkoff, spring lizard embossed minaudiere ($325). The minaudiere is the “It” bag of the season. A pop of color is the perfect mate for the nude dress.

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff/Rebecca Minkoff

Coincidence & Chance, seamless tube slip ($24). Wear a slip or shaper to make any nude dress flattering. Styling tip: add a colorful slip to shake things up!

Photo: Urban Outfitters/Urban Outfitters

Physician’s Formula Bronzer ($11.40). A flash of bronze pulls together the ethereal look of the nude dress. Highlight the cheeks, forehead and tip of the nose for the perfect glow.

Photo: Physicians Formula/Physicians Formula

