Spring Trend: Neutral Shift

Attention all LBD’s (little black dresses): You are going to have to sit this season out. No hard feelings — we still love you, but we have to make some room for the new act in town, the nude dress (aka the ND).

The LBD may be a wardrobe staple, but this season, flesh-tone is all the rage — from short and fitted to long and flowy. Best of all, anything goes with neutrals! Mix it with color, black or brown — the options are endless! Personally, we are pairing it with rose gold jewelry, a pop of color with accessories, a coral lip, and a hint of bronzer for the summer. Here, we’ve compiled some amazing LND looks to provide some inspiration.

That said, let’s be honest, what really matters during the hot and humid days and nights of summer is your hair. Regardless of hair type, the conditions in the summer months can be a huge challenge so creating the foundation for strong, beautiful hair is essential. Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ girls know that hair can be your number one accessory and any look to go with your LND should be manageable from the root in order to give you that confidence boost you need before going out. With an airy dress, let hair cascade naturally and spritz with a holding spray or if you are going with the LND pull hair off the face in a low, messy chignon. Since this is a new look, have a little fun with it!

Bonus tip: Wearing a skin-toned color can be a bit intimidating, but undergarments are actually the key to pulling off the look. There’s nothing that a nude slip or shapers can’t fix in a pinch.

