Shia LaBeouf Is Stylish On Set of Wall Street 2

Lately, the only press Wall Street has been getting is bad press. With the economy in the hands of investors, many look at Wall Street as the corrupt culprit responsible for the financial downfall.

Nevertheless, the 1980’s original movie Wall Street is being remade into the much more modern version, Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, starring Shia LaBeouf. The old suits that Bud Fox, or better known as Charlie Sheen wore will surely be getting an update.

Jacob Moore is a young Wall Street executive with a mission to alert the big wigs of the impending doom that the economy will face. You know him as Shia LaBeouf, adorable and handsome. Doesn’t he look sharp and sophisticated in a black checked Gucci jacket and black classic Gucci leather loafers? Who knew Wall Street could be so stylish?