Shia LaBeouf Is Crazy: We Have His Awesome Illustrations To Prove It

When you think of Shia LaBeouf, you probably think of him rudely claiming he had sex with Megan Fox when she was with her current husband, 90210‘s eternal babe Brian Austin Green. Or maybe you think of his numerous legal troubles. If you are anything like me though, you definitely consider his work as a child actor in Even Stevens to be his greatest achievement to date. I mean, that show was GOLD.

Since his Disney days, Shia has obviously grown up. In fact, many feel he has been overtaken by the curse of Hollywood, which turns good-natured kids into spoiled brats who tool around in Maseratis making bad decisions. Regardless, Shia has always been talented and clearly takes his craft seriously. But when I came across this, I was certainly thrown for a loop.

Apparently Shia made an appearance at the C2E2 Comics Convention, which was probably chock full of hot nerds. He debuted his own comic book called “An Illustrated Guide Into My Thoughts,” and words don’t do it justice. Click through the above gallery for a look at Shia’s latest work. Believe me, you don’t want to miss it.