She’s Just Not That Into…Your Show

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of the holy bible Vogue, shows a bit of her sassy side while being interviewed by Morley Safer of “60 Minutes”. Shadowing her to Milan, Paris and the Costume Institute gala at the Met, Safer risked life and limb and asked the Editrix why she does something (a move anyone who’s seen Devil Wears Prada knows is never to be done). Infamous for wearing sunglasses throughout fashion week, Safer dared to ask Anna why she doesn’t remove her shades. Being the fragile sweetheart we all know she is, Anna explained that she wears them not to be rude; rather to save designers from knowing how terrible she thinks their show is.

“They are seriously useful. I can sit in a show and if I am bored out of my mind, nobody will notice…At this point, they have become, really, armor.”

Surprised the devil thinks she needs armor at all? Tune in to “60 Minutes” this Sunday for more of Anna… and Safer’s death defying feat of questioning her!