She’s Back! Monica Lewinsky, That Is…

The woman that caused one of the biggest controversies in history is back. Thanks to the new two-part documentary airing on PBS, Clinton, Monica Lewinsky is sure to be back in the spotlight.

The four-hour television film reveals the truth about what happened behind closed doors and caused former president Bill Clinton to utter the infamous words, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

According to numerous reports, Lewinsky has actually been out of the country for some time. She apparently moved to London to get her master’s degree and hosted some British television shows. The last time she even gave an interview was for an HBO special on her.

With this special airing next week, highlights of the past are sure to resurface. We wouldn’t mind seeing a little Monica back in our lives. After all, America loves a good comeback. Oh, and just a side note — does anyone remember her purse line?! Obsessed.

Clinton premieres on February 20th and 21st on PBS, but you can watch the first twelve minutes below:

Watch Clinton Chapter 1 on PBS. See more from American Experience.

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA