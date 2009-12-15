Sherlock Holmes Movie Premiere: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Sherlock Holmes, slated to show in box offices on Christmas day, premiered last night in the U.K. Stars showed up looking their most dapper; well, some of them did. Here’s who strutted their stuff down the red-carpeted premiere:

Hit: Jude Law (shown above) is always on our radar. Now that he’s back together with Sienna Miller, we’ll be watching him even closer to make sure he doesn’t mess it up again. For the premiere he worked a single-breasted overcoat with a black tee and neck scarf.

Kelly Reilly

Miss: We’re searching for clues as to why Kelly Reilly‘s dress looks like she jumped in a puddle of water. Red-headed Reilly’s all too fancy gown makes it hard to ignore the problems with the train.

Rachel McAdams

Hit: Even though we’re not used to seeing Rachel McAdams with a French braid, we think it’s an exciting change for the New Year. This gray one-shoulder gown shows off her beautiful neckline and red hot smile.

Heather Graham





Miss: As beautiful and bubbly as Heather Graham is, this all-white ensemble went all wrong. See our tips on how to wear winter whites appropriately.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Levin

Hit: Robert Downey Jr. looks put together in this three-piece pinstriped suit, complete with a black bowler hat. His wife, Susan Levin, however, took the back seat. Her over-sized sequins are festive, but understated. The biggest win of all: the couple looks like they’re having a great time!

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Miss & Hit: Gavin Rossdale wore a knee-length navy overcoat with slacks and sneakers, suitable for a night on the town, but not so much for a red carpet premiere. Gwen however, always dresses to impress. In an LBD and herringbone printed shoes, it’s hard to question Stefani’s style.