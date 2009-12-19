Sherlock Holmes at Lincoln Center: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The beloved tale of Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Watson finally graces the big screen in the most attractive manner possible. With Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law taking up the starring roles, there is no doubt to the appeal of this upcoming flick. With such good looking front-runners, it comes as no surprise that the red carpet at NYC’s Lincoln Center was filled with runway hits…and to much disappointment, misses.

Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. (above):

It is inevitable that Jude Law will always look heartbreakingly handsome, even when he is up to no good. His charming co-star, Robert Downey Jr., wasn’t looking so bad either, as the two made a perfect duo on the red carpet that evening. The shining stars of the event, both dressed in classic garb (pictured above); Jude wore a black pea coat and Robert rocked an impressive three-piece tweed suit.

Eva Mendes:



Eva Mendes joined the handsome duo on the red carpet hit list, sporting a white lace mini, glammed up with a silver blazer and finished with stylish black opaque tights and peep toe pumps.

Rachel McAdams:



Rachel McAdams broke out a classy wide-leg black jumper with ornate structure around the top.Click here for other style hits from Rachel McAdams.





Blake Lively:



Disappointed fans everywhere watched asBlake Lively made the black list on this red carpet, due to some serious vpls.Click here to see some of Blake’s better style days.



Ashley Greene:



It is so hard to watch when this happens–a near hit!Ashley Greene came oh so close to scoring on the red carpet in a dress that unfortunately, ended up wearing her. Had she taken control, and hemmed it up a few inches, she would have been a hit.