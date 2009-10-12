Shepard Fairey Prints to Go On Levi’s Capsule Collection: Obey x Levi’s

For those of you who roll your eyes whenever you see a Shepard Fairey “Hope” poster from last year’s election (they’re floating around still), now you can actually appreciate something else from the talented artist’s mind. Hitting stores October 29 is Fairey’s capsule collection with Levi’s called Obey x Levi’s.

The collection is inspired by Fairey’s other clothing brand, Obey, and will be a mish-mash of t-shirts, denim, and jackets with his artwork showcased on each piece. This means you’re contributing to a movement, rather than just buying some jeans. Fairey will unveil an original work outside the Levi’s flagship store the day the line hits stores.

If his past success is any factor, be prepared to snatch this up… before every street artist knocks it off and sells it.

[wwd]