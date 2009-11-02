Shepard Fairey Collaborates With Levi’s

Last week, world renowned street artist, Shepard Fairey unveiled a new art installation at the Times Square Levi’s store to celebrate the special collaboration line that he co-designed with OBEY Clothing and Levi’s. You know Fairey from his now-iconic Obama Hope poster and the ubiquitous OBEY tags you’ve seen in any and every city.

We spoke with Fairey and Mike Ternosky, the Head Men’s Designer for OBEY Giant Clothing about the collaboration, fashion, and what is next for the artist that we cannot seem to get enough of.

Be sure to head to Times Square to check out the mural, which is now 7.5 feet high by 24 feet wide, and check back later for the full 68 foot-long mural that he is creating.

You’re collaborating with Levi’s with Obey x Levi’s; who would you most like to see wearing your line?

Mike Ternosky: Anyone who feels a connection with either brand. I think both brands have a long rich and storied history and I think people connect with that. I love it when people appreciate the story behind the brand and can pass it along to others.

What can fans expect on the launch day of Obey x Levi’s?

MT: A great display of what Obey is about, art and rebellion. And some great product that captures this concept.

What can you tell us about the live installation that will be exclusively unveiled that day?

Shepard Fairey: I’ll be bombing a wall just like any street install, but without having to worry about the cops.

What was the process like working with Levi’s?

MT: It was a very organic and easy process. I think both teams had a similar vision for the project. We both wanted bring a DIY aesthetic to the garments. We were able to marry Shep’s bold graphics with the classicism of Levi’s denim.

What is your vision for Obey, your clothing line?

SF: I like to make clothes that I want to wear. Clothes that are affordable . . . stylish but not pretentious. Tees are a great canvas for art and politics.

How do you think your art translates into fashion?

SF: I think a lot of my images work well as tees and many elements I use in my art translate for clothing details. I grew up making home-made tee shirts. That came more naturally to me than “fine art.”

How do you incorporate art into your everyday life and style?

SF: I surround myself with art on my walls and on my bookshelves. I don’t have any wall space left in my home or office. I also promote art through our gallery Subliminal Projects.

Your art has a very distinct voice and feel; you know when you’re looking at a Shepard Fairey piece. Was do your think your overall message is?

SF: My message is: be bold and outspoken and question everything.

What do you draw inspiration from?

SF: Russian Constructivism, punk rock, skateboarding, pop art.

MT: I am big on drawing inspiration from the mood or vibe you get from a place or the people around you. I love to people watch when I go out. Be it at a bar, skatepark, etc. A good music playlist can also guide your designs.

What are five things you can’t live without?

SF: My radio, my eyesight, my brain, compassion, love.

MT: My wife and son, my music, my m-65 military jacket, my skateboard, my computer.

How has your experience in the street scene influenced your take on fashion?

SF: Street art and street wear were connected in the early to mid-’90s. A lot of the brands from then incorporated graffiti.

Who are a few of your favorite designers?

SF: Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren did awesome creative stuff making new things from old things.

You’ve recently had issues with copywright laws, what do you think about the problems with copying in the fashion world?

SF: Often copyright suppresses expression. Copyright is needed, but it is interpreted too broadly to reflect corporate interests.

What’s next for Shepard Fairey?

SF: I have a big art show at Deitch Projects here in NYC in April.

Did you plan anything special for this installation?

SF: I incorporated the Punk Girl art I did specifically for this project into the install and the rest is an assortment of more recent Obey imagery.

When you started putting up work in the streets, could you ever have imagined that you would take it this far?

SF: No way! Early on, I had a hilarious fantasy about making it big enough to build a van outfitted with printing equipment to tour around the country and never run out of posters and stickers. I never thought I’d collaborate with so many of my heroes or show at the Warhol Museum. Persistence pays off.

What is it like putting up work in Times Square?

SF: Times Square is very busy so it is a great spectacle. My work has always been about connecting with a broad audience. There is no better way to do that than on the busy streets of NYC.

After hitting up Times Square so massively, what could possibly top this?

SF: I think doing art for a living in general can’t be topped so as long as I’m doing that I’m happy.