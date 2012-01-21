Shepard Fairey Breaks Out His DJ Skills in LA: Party Snaps

You might know Shepard Fairey as a world-famous street artist and graphic designer, but did you know he can DJ too?

OnThursday night,Fairey’s Los Angeles-basedcreative agency Studio Number One threw a party with close friends and colleagues to “Celebrate the Future.”

Theparty began with Fairey, a.k.a. DJ Diabetic, DJing the early arrivals at downtown LA’s trendy bar One Eyed Gypsy. Much like Studio Number One has evolved into a visionary creative collective, the night did so in much the same way.

New York City’s Karaoke Killed the Cat nearly brought the house down with its karaoke madness performed by hosts Chris Goldteeth and Lord Easy along with thirst-quenched guests.

Not only were guests treated to curatedbeats by Fairey and some sweet-as-fudge karaoke times, thenight’s fashionable party crowdalso got to take homesome pretty rad swag bags featuring Marley headphones, Adidas Originals, Urban Decay, 1Love, OBEY Giant and INCASE goodies. The night ended with equal parts drunken stupor (thanks to Gentleman Jack whiskey being served at the bar), and a hope that the future would really be like this.

Check out the photos, courtesy of Studio Number One, from Thursday night’s shin dig in the slideshow above!

Studio Number One (SNO) is a full-service creative agency founded in 2003 by artist Shepard Fairey as a means to extend his unique strain of innovative graphics, subversive self-promotion and grassroots marketing to the world of advertising. SNO quickly cultivated a reputation as transformative problem solvers rooted in Fairey’s artistic, provocation ideology.

Over the years, SNO’s hand picked staff by Fairey, has grown to help brands realize more meaningful consumer experiences through original storytelling, innovative art-based design, marketing and creative consultancy.