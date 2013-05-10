‘90210’ Star Shenae Grimes Gets Married in Black Vera Wang Wedding Dress

Photo via Twitter
Just three days before the series finale of the long-running “90210” reboot on The CW, the show’s star Shenae Grimes has officially tied the knot with her model boyfriend Josh Beech. The 23-year-old actress announced their engagement back in December after dating for less than a year.
Grimes is known for her slightly offbeat sense of style, so it’s no surprise that she walked down the aisle at their low-key London ceremony in a black tulle Vera Wang wedding dress. We absolutely love it and think it suits her perfectly—after all, who doesn’t love a good colored gown? Grimes now joins the ranks of chic stars like Gwen Stefani, Jessica Biel, and Sarah Jessica Parker who’ve said no to traditional white dresses. Additionally, she didn’t make her grand entrance to an organ playing a boring rendition of “Here Comes the Bride.” Instead, she strolled in as house music blasted. Of course!
Congratulations to the happy couple—and tell us, what do you think of her wedding dress?